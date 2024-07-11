Paylocity announces Q4 and FY24 earnings conference call

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: PCTY ), a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions, today announced that it has scheduled a conference call to review its fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 results for Thursday, August 1st at 4:30 pm Central Time (5:30 pm Eastern Time).



A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at https://investors.paylocity.com/ . To access the call by phone, please click this link , and you will be provided with dial in details.

A replay of the call will be available and archived via webcast at www.paylocity.com .

A press release highlighting the Company's results will be issued in advance of the conference call and will be accessible at www.paylocity.com in the investor relations section.

About Paylocity

Paylocity is a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. Founded in 1997 and publicly traded since 2014, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses tackle today’s challenges while moving them toward the promise of tomorrow. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help people achieve their best through automation, data-driven insights, and engagement. For more information, visit www.paylocity.com .

