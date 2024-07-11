Dayforce to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on July 31st and Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY) (TSX:DAY), a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today announced the date for the release of its second quarter 2024 earnings and its participation in upcoming investor conferences.



Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Date

Dayforce will release second quarter 2024 financial results before the open of regular market trading on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

The company will host a live webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 31, 2024 to discuss the aforementioned financial results. The event can be accessed via direct registration link or through the Investor Relations section of the Dayforce website. A recording of the event will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Dayforce website following the call.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Members of Dayforce management will participate in the following investor conferences:

The Citi Global TMT Conference at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City, on Wednesday, September 4, 2024. Jeremy Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in one-on-one and small group investor meetings that day.

The Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco, California on Monday, September 9, 2024. David Ossip, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, will present that day. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available through the Dayforce Investor Relations website.

The Wolfe Research TMT Conference at the Jay Autograph Collection in San Francisco, California on Tuesday, September 10, 2024. Jeremy Johnson will participate in one-on-one and small group investor meetings that day.



About Dayforce

Dayforce makes work life better. Everything we do as a global leader in HCM technology is focused on improving work for thousands of customers and millions of employees around the world. Our single, global people platform for HR, payroll, talent, workforce management, and benefits equips Dayforce customers to unlock their full workforce potential and operate with confidence. To learn how Dayforce helps create quantifiable value for organizations of all sizes and industries, visit dayforce.com.

