Ocean Power Technologies to Participate in Fireside Chat with Water Tower Research on July 17, 2024

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. ("OPT" or "the Company") (NYSE American: OPTT), a leader in innovative and cost-effective low-carbon marine power, data, and service solutions, today announced that as part of the Company’s ongoing commitment to connecting with the investor community, it will participate in the "Fireside Chats" series hosted by Water Tower Research (WTR) at 11:00 a.m. ET on July 17, 2024.



During this installment, Dr. Philipp Stratmann, Chief Executive Officer for OPT, will discuss the Company's investments in growth and commercialization opportunities.

“We are excited to continue our 'Fireside Chats' series and provide our investors with an in-depth look at our Company's efforts to support ocean sustainability and safety," said Dr. Philipp Stratmann, CEO of Ocean Power Technologies.

The "Fireside Chats" series is an opportunity for the company to connect with the investment community and provide them with the latest updates on the company's progress and future plans.

To register for this listen-only event, please visit:

Fireside Chat Registration Link

The replay of the presentation will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the OPT website at investors.oceanpowertechnologies.com.

