Intracorp and Douglas Coupland Unveil 21st Century Rock Garden, Coupland’s Latest Public Art Piece at Telford on the Walk

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Intracorp and Douglas Coupland unveiled 21st Century Rock Garden, a colourful and immersive public art installation at Intracorp’s Telford on the Walk (Telford) community. The piece features multiple bamboo-like poles in a variety of bright colours placed in a rock garden made up of Basalt and Jade stone. Located in Telford’s front courtyard, the piece marks Intracorp’s second public art collaboration with Douglas Coupland and a first-of-its-kind collaboration for Telford on the Walk.



Comprised of 366 homes made up of a mix of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 412 sqft to 1,225 sqft, Telford, located in Burnaby’s Metrotown community, is Intracorp’s ninth Metrotown community. Designed by NSDA Architects and Richard Henry Architect and interior design firm CHIL Interior Design, Telford’s modern yet approachable design reflects the energy and beauty of the area.

“Telford on the Walk is a thoughtfully designed project, brought to life through the collaboration of our landscape architect, architect, and artist,” explains Evan Allegretto, President of Intracorp BC. “Including a public art component was essential to creating vibrancy on the ground plane, and we knew that no one could capture Telford’s energy better than the renowned artist Douglas Coupland. We look forward to collaborating with Douglas even more in the future.”

Douglas Coupland attended art school in Japan in the 1980s where rock placement was mandatory for art students. He says, “When I came back to B.C. I saw that we have astonishing rocks here — basalt and jades especially — but we do nothing with them. I’d like to see people appreciate the beauty of rocks and stones.”

Coupland’s 21st Century Rock Garden visually and physically guides visitors and guests from outside to inside. It’s meant to evoke a feeling of walking through a Japanese rock garden, juxtaposed with Metrotown’s ever more bustling urban centre.

“I think the jade stone used here is the gem of the stones. I think people can touch it for luck as they pass by. Why not?”

“When Intracorp approached me for this project, I was thrilled,” shares artist Douglas Coupland. “Once I got a feel of the neighbourhood and Telford, 21st Century Rock Garden came together quite naturally. The stones used, Jade and Basalt, are some of the most coveted stones found around the world. As strong as they are beautiful, being able to work with both was incredibly special.”

Douglas Coupland remains one of Canada’s most prolific artists, having authored over 13 novels since 1991, and with two separate museum retrospectives, Everything is Anything is Anywhere is Everywhere, at the Vancouver Art Gallery, The Royal Ontario Museum and the Museum of Contemporary Canadian Art, and Bit Rot at Rotterdam's Witte de With Center for Contemporary Art and Munich's Villa Stücke. Coupland is responsible for Vancouver’s iconic Digital Orca and Intracorp’s Golden Tree.

“At Intracorp, we believe in the power of public art,” adds Don Forsgren, CEO of Intracorp. “It brings people together, sparks reflection, and adds beauty to our daily lives. Through our support for public art we aim to create safer, more welcoming neighborhoods and to enhance the cultural and economic vitality of our communities.”

To learn more about Intracorp and Telford on the Walk, visit https://intracorphomes.com/ . To learn more about Douglas Coupland, visit https://coupland.com/ .

Media Contact:

Amanda Breen

Talk Shop Media

(604) 738-2220

amanda.breen@talkshopmedia.com

About Intracorp:

For 48 years, Intracorp has been dedicated to building extraordinary homes for homeowners, earning a reputation as one of North America's leading real estate developers in the process. Every new home begins with a unique vision, drawing inspiration from the local surroundings. The building material and architectural details are carefully considered. The resulting development is more than just structurally sound, it's a living, breathing community all its own. From intimate townhome communities to iconic gateway towers, the urban built environment has been shaped, in part, by Intracorp with a singular goal — to create extraordinary homes and experiences for our homeowners.

About Douglas Coupland:

Douglas Coupland remains one of Canada’s most prolific artists, having authored over 13 novels since 1991, and with two separate museum retrospectives, Everything is Anything is Anywhere is Everywhere, at the Vancouver Art Gallery, The Royal Ontario Museum and the Museum of Contemporary Canadian Art, and Bit Rot at Rotterdam’s Witte de With Center for Contemporary Art and Munich’s Villa Stücke. Coupland is responsible for Vancouver’s iconic Digital Orca and Intracorp’s Golden Tree.