HCI Group Sets Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call for Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 4:45 p.m. ET

TAMPA, Fla., July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI), a holding company with operations in homeowners insurance, information technology services, real estate, and reinsurance, will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 4:45 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Financial results will be issued in a press release the same day after the close of the market.



HCI management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below or by clicking the webcast link available on the Investor Information section of the company's website at www.hcigroup.com.

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024

Time: 4:45 p.m. Eastern time (1:45 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 357144

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day as the call and via the Investor Information section of the HCI Group website at www.hcigroup.com.

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 50883

About HCI Group, Inc.

HCI Group, Inc. owns subsidiaries engaged in diverse, yet complementary business activities, including homeowners insurance, information technology services, insurance management, real estate, and reinsurance. HCI’s leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a technology-driven homeowners insurance company. TypTap’s operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI’s software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI’s largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners insurance primarily in Florida. HCI’s real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

Company Contact:

Bill Broomall, CFA

Investor Relations

HCI Group, Inc.

Tel (813) 776-1012

wbroomall@typtap.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover

Gateway Group, Inc.

Tel 949-574-3860

HCI@gateway-grp.com