Nexus Industrial REIT Mourns the Death of Trustee Louie DiNunzio

TORONTO, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Industrial REIT (“Nexus” or the "REIT") (TSX: NXR.UN) is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Board Trustee Louie DiNunzio on June 1, 2024, and offers its sincere condolences to his family and friends.



Mr. DiNunzio served on the Nexus Industrial REIT Board of Trustees with distinction since October 2021. He chaired the Governance, Compensation, and Nominating Committee.

Mr. DiNunzio was an expert in operations, finance and governance in the real estate industry, and his contributions as a Trustee were greatly valued. The Board highly respected and appreciated the extensive experience that he brought to the boardroom table. He was also a great mentor to the REIT’s executives, offering counsel and advice freely.

Louie will be greatly missed by the Directors, executives, and all employees of Nexus Industrial REIT who benefited from having worked with him.

The Board will be looking to fill the vacancy and will be evaluating candidates in due course.

