LegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings

NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (“LegalZoom” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LZ). Investors who purchased LegalZoom securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/LZ.



Investigation Details

On July 9, 2024, LegalZoom issued a press release announcing that “[t]he Company is reducing its revenue expectation for the full year to a range of $675 million to $685 million and its free cash flow expectation for the full year to a range of $75 million to $85 million.” In the same press release, the Company announced that “current Chief Executive Officer Dan Wernikoff will be departing the Company, including resigning from the Board.” Following these announcements, multiple analysts downgraded LegalZoom, and the Company’s stock price fell $1.99 per share, or 25.35%, to close at $5.86 on July 10, 2024.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased LegalZoom securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/LZ. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Nathan Miller

332-239-2660 | info@bgandg.com