Greenhouse Film Market is expected to grow at 10.5 % CAGR from 2024 to 2030 - Exactitude Consultancy

The greenhouse film market is expected to grow at 10.5 % CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 12.07 Billion by 2029 from USD 5.25 Billion in 2021.



The main purpose of greenhouse film is to absorb solar radiation, which produces a greenhouse effect inside the building. In especially during colder seasons, this effect enables the greenhouse to retain heat, keeping the interior warmer than the exterior. The film also serves as a barrier, preventing heat from escaping and preserving a steady temperature that is favorable to plant growth.

Top leading companies in the global Greenhouse Film market includes:

Dupont, SOLVAY, DAIKIN, Dow, Halocarbon, LLC, Freudenberg SE, The Chemours Company, Metalubgroup, M&I Materials Limited, Nye Lubricants, Inc., Lubrilog, and ECCO Gleittechnik GmbH.

Recent Development:

May 13, 2021: DuPont Froth-Pak Spray Foam Introduced New Formulation to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions. Froth-Pak™ Spray Foam offered customers an innovative solution with a significant global warming potential (GWP) reduction while helping advance DuPont’s 2030 Sustainability Goals.

May 25, 2023: The Chemours Company (“Chemours”), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials announced a capacity investment in its low global warming potential (GWP) Opteon 1100 foam blowing agent and Opteon SF33 specialty fluid. The expansion will triple capacity of the ultra-low GWP, hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) solution, enabling customers and value chain partners to meet the escalating demand for sustainable and efficient HFO-1336mzzZ-based fluids.



Greenhouse Film Market segmentation:



Market segment by Type:



Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Others



Market segment by Application:



Vegetables

Flowers

Ornamental Plants

Fruits

Others



Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:



North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)



Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)



Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)



South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)



Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa).

Asia Pacific is predicted to have the largest flavour and fragrance market share during the forecasted period. Enhancing economic growth in underdeveloped nations such as India and is credited with Asia Pacific supremacy.



Purchase the full report:

