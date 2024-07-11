Landsea Homes Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

DALLAS, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) announced today that the company will release its results for the second quarter of 2024 before the market opens on Thursday, August 1, 2024. The company will host a conference call on the same day at 10:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and conduct a question-and-answer session.



Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, August 1, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM Eastern Time

Toll-free dial-in number: 800-274-8461

International dial-in number: 203-518-9814

Replay Details:

Toll-free replay number: 844-512-2921

International replay number: 412-317-6671

Replay ID: 11156580

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the Investors section of the Landsea Homes website at https://ir.landseahomes.com/.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was honored as the Green Home Builder 2023 Builder of the Year, after being named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

Media Contact:

Annie Noebel

Cornerstone Communications

anoebel@cornerstonecomms.com

(949) 449-2527