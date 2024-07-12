Arrowroot Starch Sales Set to total USD 4.2 billion by 2034 amid Growing Demand for Gluten-free Products Globally | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global arrowroot starch market value is anticipated to total USD 2.8 billion in 2024 and USD 4.2 billion by 2034. Global demand for arrowroot starch is likely to increase at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.



Demand remains particularly high for organic arrowroot starch owing to its growing demand for natural and clean-label products. The target segment accounted for a revenue share of 62% in 2023 and is set to experience steady growth through 2034.

Several factors are expected to fuel the growth of the arrowroot starch industry during the assessment period. These include increasing demand for natural and gluten-free products and expanding applications of arrowroot starch in industries like food and beverage and pharmaceuticals.

There is a spike in celiac disease cases across nations like the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. For instance, it is estimated that around 1% of the American population has celiac disease.

Request Your Sample Report Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-19651

The growing incidence of celiac disease is generating a higher demand for gluten-free products. This, in turn, is likely to boost sales of arrowroot starch and, consequently, the target industry.

Arrowroot starch is becoming an ideal alternative to traditional wheat-based starches owing to its gluten-free nature. Thus, as the demand for natural and gluten-free products continues to surge, so will sales of arrowroot starch.

Increasing usage of arrowroot starch in food and beverage applications is set to fuel market growth. This natural substance is widely used as a stabilizer and thickening agent in sauces, soups, confectionery, and bakery items.

Growing awareness about the benefits of arrowroot starch is another key factor propelling demand. Similarly, expanding applications in pharmaceutical as well as cosmetics and personal care industries are likely to benefit the industry.

Key Takeaways from the Market Report:

The global market is set to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2034, registering a 4.1% CAGR.

by 2034, registering a CAGR. Based on type, the organic segment is set to advance at a CAGR of 3.9% through 2034.

through 2034. By application, the food and beverages segment dominated the industry with a share of 41% in 2023.

in 2023. China is forecast to record a CAGR of 4.8% between 2024 and 2034.

between 2024 and 2034. Revenue in the United States is anticipated to total USD 749.1 million by 2034.



“The versatility of arrowroot starch is expanding its applications in various products, ranging from food and beverages to pharmaceuticals. This is expected to boost market growth through 2034.” says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Maximize Growth Potential Grab Your Report Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/19651

Who is Winning?

Companies are also directing investments in research to explore new applications of arrowroot starch. Similarly, strategies like acquisitions, facility expansions, partnerships, mergers, and distribution agreements are becoming popular among players.

Leading Arrowroot Starch Brands

Bob's Red Mill

NOW Foods

Authentic Foods

Nature's Way

Tropical Traditions

Pure Organic Ingredients

Frontier Co-op, Anthony's Goods

Health Garden USA

Arrowhead Mills

Barry Farm Foods

Let's Do...Organic.



Industry Updates:

In February 2024, the Dove Men+Care Whole Body Deo Stick was launched. Containing arrowroot powder, the deo stick aims to reduce chafing.

Want More Insights?

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global arrowroot starch market presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period from 2024 to 2034.

The study incorporates compelling insights based on type (organic and conventional), application (food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, textile, and others), and distribution channel (retail stores and online retail) across various regions.

Key Segments of Market Report

By Application:

Based on application, the arrowroot starch market can be segmented into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, textile, and others.

By Type:

Based on type, the industry can be bifurcated into organic and conventional.

By Distribution Channel:

Based on the distribution channel, the arrowroot starch market is categorized into retail stores and online retail.

By Region:

The sector has been analyzed in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

Report Preview: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/arrowroot-starch-market

About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

FMI's Food & Beverage team offers comprehensive business intelligence services, with a vast array of reports and data points analyzed across 50+ countries over a decade. The team provides consulting services and end-to-end research, offering expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations to clients worldwide. Contact them to explore how they can assist with your unique business intelligence needs.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in the Food and Beverage Domain:

The overall market value of the worldwide sales of starch derivatives was assessed to be about US$ 68 Billion in the current year 2023 and is projected to reach approximately US$ 100 Billion by 2033.

The global native starch market size is anticipated to reach a market valuation of US$ 2.6 Billion by the year 2032, while the market is valued at US$ 1.5 Billion in 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 5.7% through 2032.

According to the research of Future Market Insights, the market for Oxidized Starch is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecasted period.

According to Future Market Insights research, during the projected period, the Acetylated Starch market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.30%.

The global food starch market size is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 20.92 billion in 2023. It is set to accelerate at a CAGR of 3% from 2023 to 2032.

The demand for cold water swelling starch is predicted to record a modest CAGR of 6.7% between 2024 and 2034. The total valuation of the cold water swelling starch industry is set to reach US$ 1,248.81 million by 2034.

The roll-dried starch market share is experiencing a significant upswing, with a current market size estimated at around USD 834 million in 2024. FMI's Analysts predict the growth trajectory to continue, with a CAGR of 4.9%

The global hydrolyzed starch market was valued at $12.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7 percent in terms of revenue between 2022 and 2032, reaching $21.8 billion by 2032.

The global demand for molding starch is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5% between 2023 and 2033. The molding starch market size is predicted to grow 1.7X to surpass US$ 901 million by 2033, up from US$ 493.0 million in 2023.

The global modified starch market size is anticipated to be worth US$ 21,806.2 million by 2034. According to the estimates, the market is projected to clock a 4.7% CAGR until 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact FMI:

Future Market Insights Inc.



Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube