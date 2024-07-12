MONGODB ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against MongoDB, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against MongoDB, Inc. (“MongoDB” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MDB) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired MongoDB securities between August 23, 2023, and May 30, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 9, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

According to the complaint, on March 7, 2024, MongoDB reported strong Q4 2024 results and then announced lower than expected full-year guidance for 2025. MongoDB attributed it to the Company's change in its "sales incentive structure" which led to a decrease in revenue related to "unused commitments and multi-year licensing deals."



Following this news, MongoDB's stock price fell by $28.59 per share to close at $383.42 per share.



Later, on May 30, 2024, MongoDB further lowered its guidance for the full year 2025 attributing it to "macro impacting consumption growth." Analysts commenting on the reduced guidance questioned if changes made to the Company's marketing strategy "led to change in customer behavior and usage patterns."



Following this news, MongoDB's stock price fell by $73.94 per share to close at $236.06 per share.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.