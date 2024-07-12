Velan Inc. Reports First Quarter Results for Fiscal 2025

MONTREAL, July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN) (“Velan” or the “Company”), a world-leading manufacturer of industrial valves, announced today financial results for its first quarter ended May 31, 2024. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless indicated otherwise.



FIRST-QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS AND RECENT EVENTS

Order backlog of $528.3 million, up $36.8 million from the beginning of the year.

Bookings 1 of $109.8 million compared to $91.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

of 1.42 versus 1.36 in the same period last year. Sales of $77.5 million, up 14.5% from $67.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Gross profit of $23.8 million, or 30.7% of sales, versus $15.1 million, or 22.2% of sales, in the same period last year.

Net loss 2 of $1.1 million compared to a net loss of $8.3 million in the first quarter of 2024.

On July 8, Velan announced a CA$50-million alliance agreement with Bruce Power to provide valve and valve support over the next 10 years.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

(‘000s of U.S. dollars, excluding per share amounts)



Three-month periods ended May 31, 2024 May 31, 2023 Sales $77,500 $67,659 Gross profit $23,812 $15,052 Gross margin 30.7% 22.2% Net income (loss) ($1,104) ($8,284) per share - basic and diluted ($0.05) ($0.38) Adjusted EBITDA1 $3,862 ($3,290) Adjusted net income1 (loss) ($1,015) ($7,910) per share - basic and diluted ($0.05) ($0.37) Weighted average share outstanding (‘000s) 21,586 21,586

“Velan opened fiscal 2025 with a robust performance across its core markets, generating double-digit year-over-year sales growth, an order backlog of $528 million, and a gross margin above 30% in the first quarter,” said James A. Mannebach, Chairman and CEO of Velan. “We are particularly excited about expanded opportunities in the nuclear sector based on heightened interest in small modular reactors that are gaining traction in Europe and North America. As a whole, nuclear power deployments, which are critical to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, were recently fast-tracked by a bipartisan bill in the U.S. Senate. In Canada, we strengthened our position in the nuclear market by signing a 10-year strategic agreement with Bruce Power earlier this week to supply industrial valves for asset management and life-extension projects. Looking ahead, we anticipate a nuclear power growth cycle for at least the next decade on a global basis.”

“We significantly improved our gross margin in the first quarter, driven by increased sales volume and a favourable mix delivering substantial growth year-over-year in Adjusted EBITDA,” said Rishi Sharma, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of Velan. “Based on a net cash position of $34.0 million at the end of the quarter, Velan has the financial strength to maintain investments in key growth areas and build long-term shareholder value.”

BACKLOG

(‘000s of U.S. dollars, excluding ratio)



As at May 31, 2024 Feb. 29, 2024 Backlog $528,278 $491,525 for delivery within the next 12 months $372,250 $360,669 BOOKINGS

(‘000s of U.S. dollars, excluding ratio)



Three-month periods ended May 31, 2024 May 31, 2023 Bookings $109,768 $91,811 Book-to-bill ratio 1.42 1.36

As at May 31, 2024, the backlog stood at $528.3 million, up $36.8 million, or 7.5%, from $491.5 million at the beginning of the fiscal year, reflecting solid first quarter bookings. As at May 31, 2024, 70.5% of the backlog, representing orders of $372.3 million, is deliverable within the next 12 months versus 73.4% of last year’s backlog. Currency movements had a positive effect of $1.1 million on the backlog during the period.

Bookings in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 amounted to $109.8 million, up 19.6% over bookings of $91.8 million last year. This growth mainly reflects higher bookings in North America driven by new projects and the MRO business, along with higher bookings for oil refinery projects in Germany and for the nuclear power market in France. These factors were partially offset by reduced oil and gas orders in Italy given large orders recorded in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Currency movements had a positive effect of $1.1 million on bookings in the quarter.

As bookings outpaced sales, the Company’s book-to-bill ratio was 1.42 in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to 1.36 in the corresponding period of fiscal 2024.

FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Sales reached $77.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, up 14.5% from the same period last year. The growth is mainly attributable to an increase in shipments from Velan’s North American operations, including important project deliveries and a solid performance from its MRO business, as well as from Italian operations which delivered on a solid backlog despite shipment delays due to supply-chain issues. Currency movements had a $0.6 million negative effect on sales in the quarter.

Gross profit totaled $23.8 million in the first quarter of 2025, up significantly from $15.1 million last year. The increase is primarily due to the higher sales volume, which positively impacted the absorption of fixed production overhead costs, a more favorable product mix compared to last year, and production efficiency gains. Currency movements had a $0.1 million negative effect on gross profit in the first quarter of 2025. As a percentage of sales, gross profit reached 30.7% compared to 22.2% last year.

Administration costs totaled $21.8 million, or 28.1% of sales, in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $21.5 million, or 31.8% of sales, a year ago. This year’s administration costs included $0.1 million in restructuring expenses, mainly consisting of severance payments, while last year’s costs included $0.5 million in expenses related to the proposed transaction with Flowserve Corporation. Excluding these items, administration costs amounted to $21.7 million, or 28.0% of sales, in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 versus $21.0 million, or 31.0% of sales, last year. The year-over-year decrease mainly reflects cost-containment initiatives throughout the Company’s operations and leverage from higher sales.

EBITDA amounted to $3.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to negative $3.8 million last year. Excluding this year’s restructuring costs and last year’s expenses related to the proposed Flowserve transaction, adjusted EBITDA reached $3.9 million, up from a negative $3.3 million last year. The year-over-year increase was mainly driven by higher sales volume combined with the significant improvement in gross profit and cost containment initiatives.

Net loss totaled $1.1 million, or $0.05 per share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to a net loss of $8.3 million, or $0.38 per share, last year. Excluding the after-tax effect of restructuring costs and expenses related to the proposed transaction, adjusted net loss was $1.0 million, or $0.05 per share, versus an adjusted net loss of $7.9 million, or $0.37 per share, last year. The year-over-year variation can be attributed to higher adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2025, partially offset by greater net finance costs and income tax expense.

FINANCIAL POSITION

As at May 31, 2024, the Company held cash and cash equivalents of $35.8 million and short-term investments of $5.7 million, while long-term debt, including the current portion, amounted to $24.8 million.

OUTLOOK

Velan delivered strong first quarter results, highlighted by a growing order backlog of $528.3 million and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.42. As at May 31, 2024, orders amounting to $372.3 million, which represents 70.5% of the total backlog, are expected to be delivered within the next 12 months. Given these orders, the Company is reiterating its expectations to deliver sales growth in fiscal 2025.

CONFERENCE CALL NOTICE

Financial analysts, shareholders, and other interested individuals are invited to attend the first quarter conference call to be held on Friday, July 12, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. (EDT). The toll-free call-in number is 1-800-836-8184 or by RapidConnect URL: https://emportal.ink/3z8pLbF. The material that will be referenced during the conference call will be made available shortly before the event on the company’s website under the Investor Relations section (https://www.velan.com/en/company/investor_relations). A recording of this conference call will be available for seven days at 1-289-819-1450 or 1-888-660-6345, access code 87075.

ABOUT VELAN

Founded in Montreal in 1950, Velan Inc. (www.velan.com) is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of industrial valves, with sales of US$346.8 million in its last reported fiscal year. The Company employs 1,654 people and has manufacturing plants in 9 countries. Velan Inc. is a public company with its shares listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol VLN.

SAFE HARBOUR STATEMENT

This news release may include forward-looking statements, which generally contain words like “should”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “continue” or “estimate” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions, all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties, which are disclosed in the Company’s filings with the appropriate securities commissions. While these statements are based on management’s assumptions regarding historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that it believes are reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may differ materially from those expressed herein. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by the applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NON-IFRS AND SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL MEASURES

In this press release, the Company has presented measures of performance or financial condition which are not defined under IFRS (“non-IFRS measures”) and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These measures are used by management in assessing the operating results and financial condition of the Company and are reconciled with the performance measures defined under IFRS. The Company has also presented supplementary financial measures which are defined at the end of this report. Reconciliation and definition can be found below.

Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per share, Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands, except amount per shares)



Three-month periods ended May 31, 2024 May 31, 2023 $ $ Reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) & adjusted net income (loss) per share Net income (loss) (1,104 ) (8,284 ) Adjustment for: Restructuring costs 89 - Proposed transaction related costs - 374 Adjusted net income (loss) (1,015 ) (7,910 ) per share - basic and diluted (0.05 ) (0.37 ) Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Net income (loss) (1,104 ) (8,284 ) Adjustments for: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 1,685 2,066 Amortization of intangible assets and financing costs 771 563 Finance costs – net 1,341 1,205 Income taxes 1,048 651 EBITDA 3,741 (3,799 ) Adjustments for: Restructuring costs 121 - Proposed transaction related costs - 509 Adjusted EBITDA 3,862 (3,290 )

The term “Adjusted net income (loss)” is defined as net income or loss attributable to Subordinate and Multiple Voting Shares plus adjustment, net of income taxes, for costs related to restructuring and to the proposed transaction. The terms “Adjusted net income (loss) per share” is obtained by dividing Adjusted net income (loss) by the total amount of subordinate and multiple voting shares. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.



The term “EBITDA” is defined as adjusted net income plus depreciation of property, plant & equipment, plus amortization of intangible assets, plus net finance costs, plus income tax provision. The term “Adjusted EBITDA” is defined as EBITDA plus adjustment for costs related to restructuring and to the proposed transaction. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Definitions of supplementary financial measures

The term “Net new orders” or “bookings” is defined as firm orders, net of cancellations, recorded by the Company during a period. Bookings are impacted by the fluctuation of foreign exchange rates for a given period. The measure provides an indication of the Company’s sales operation performance for a given period as well as well as an expectation of future sales and cash flows to be achieved on these orders.

The term “backlog” is defined as the buildup of all outstanding bookings to be delivered by the Company. The Company’s backlog is impacted by the fluctuation of foreign exchange rates for a given period. The measure provides an indication of the future operational challenges of the Company as well as an expectation of future sales and cash flows to be achieved on these orders.

The term “book-to-bill” is obtained by dividing bookings by sales. The measure provides an indication of the Company’s performance and outlook for a given period.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of U.S. dollars) As at May 31, February 29, 2024 2024 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 35,798 36,445 Short-term investments 5,735 5,271 Accounts receivable 105,661 119,914 Income taxes recoverable 6,374 6,132 Inventories 220,235 208,702 Deposits and prepaid expenses 9,443 10,421 Derivative assets 202 125 383,448 387,010 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 69,978 69,918 Intangible assets and goodwill 16,960 16,543 Deferred income taxes 6,021 5,193 Other assets 729 729 93,688 92,383 Total assets 477,136 479,393 Liabilities Current liabilities Bank indebtedness 1,779 - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 86,149 88,230 Income taxes payable 1,453 1,568 Customer deposits 35,649 30,396 Provisions 13,909 14,129 Derivative liabilities - 26 Current portion of long-term lease liabilities 1,568 1,607 Current portion of long-term debt 5,317 24,431 145,823 160,387 Non-current liabilities Long-term lease liabilities 11,115 11,036 Long-term debt 19,494 4,346 Income taxes payable 1,912 2,325 Deferred income taxes 3,938 3,462 Customer deposits 34,364 35,082 Provisions 72,929 74,058 Other liabilities 5,216 5,438 148,968 135,747 Total liabilities 294,791 296,134 Total equity 182,345 183,259 Total liabilities and equity 477,136 479,393 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.







Consolidated Statements of Loss (in thousands of U.S. dollars, excluding number of shares and per share amounts) Three-month periods ended May 31, May 31, 2024 2023 $ $ Sales 77,500 67,659 Cost of sales 53,688 52,607 Gross profit 23,812 15,052 Administration costs 21,807 21,499 Other expense (income) 776 (13 ) Operating income (loss) 1,229 (6,434 ) Finance income 111 135 Finance costs (1,452 ) (1,340 ) Finance costs – net (1,341 ) (1,205 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (112 ) (7,639 ) Income tax expense 1,048 651 Net loss for the period (1,160 ) (8,290 ) Net loss attributable to: Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares (1,104 ) (8,284 ) Non-controlling interest (56 ) (6 ) Net loss for the period (1,160 ) (8,290 ) Net loss per Subordinate and Multiple Voting Share Basic and diluted (0.05 ) (0.38 ) Dividends declared per Subordinate and Multiple - 0.02 Voting Share (CA$ - ) (CA$ 0.03) Total weighted average number of Subordinate and Multiple Voting Shares Basic and diluted 21,585,635 21,585,635 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.





Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three-month periods ended May 31, May 31, 2024 2023 $ $ Comprehensive loss Net loss for the period (1,160 ) (8,290 ) Other comprehensive income Foreign currency translation 246 1,408 Comprehensive loss (914 ) (6,882 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to: Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares (858 ) (6,876 ) Non-controlling interest (56 ) (6 ) Comprehensive loss (914 ) (6,882 ) Other comprehensive loss is composed solely of items that may be reclassified subsequently to the consolidated statement of loss. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.







Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (in thousands of U.S. dollars, excluding number of shares) Equity attributable to the Subordinate and Multiple Voting shareholders Share capital Contributed surplus Accumulated other comprehensive loss Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interest Total equity Balance - February 28, 2023 72,695 6,260 (41,208 ) 162,142 199,889 946 200,835 Net loss for the period - - - (8,284 ) (8,284 ) (6 ) (8,290 ) Other comprehensive loss - - 1,408 - 1,408 - 1,408 Comprehensive loss - - 1,408 (8,284 ) (6,876 ) (6 ) (6,882 ) Dividends Multiple Voting Shares - - - (346 ) (346 ) - (346 ) Subordinate Voting Shares - - - (134 ) (134 ) - (134 ) Balance - May 31, 2023 72,695 6,260 (39,800 ) 153,378 192,533 940 193,473 Balance - February 29, 2024 72,695 6,260 (38,692 ) 141,914 182,177 1,082 183,259 Net loss for the period - - - (1,104 ) (1,104 ) (56 ) (1,160 ) Other comprehensive income - - 246 - 246 - 246 Comprehensive income (loss) - - 246 (1,104 ) (858 ) (56 ) (914 ) Balance - May 31, 2024 72,695 6,260 (38,446 ) 140,810 181,319 1,026 182,345 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.







Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three-month periods ended May 31, May 31, 2024 2023 $ $ Cash flows from Operating activities Net income (loss) for the period (1,160 ) (8,290 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operating activities 1,620 834 Changes in non-cash working capital items 745 18,150 Cash provided by operating activities 1,205 10,694 Investing activities Short-term investments 22 19 Additions to property, plant and equipment (3,904 ) (1,109 ) Additions to intangible assets (1,159 ) (384 ) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets 82 14 Net change in other assets 30 28 Cash provided (used) by investing activities (4,929 ) (1,432 ) Financing activities Short-term bank loans - - Repayment of long-term debt (7,693 ) (926 ) Repayment of long-term lease liabilities (1,292 ) (362 ) Cash used by financing activities (4,276 ) (1,288 ) Effect of exchange rate differences on cash (252 ) 403 Net change in cash during the period (8,252 ) 8,377 Net cash – Beginning of the period 36,445 50,253 Net cash – End of the period 28,193 58,630 Net cash is composed of: Cash and cash equivalents 35,798 58,842 Bank indebtedness (1,779 ) (212 ) Net cash – End of the period 34,019 58,630 Supplementary information Interest paid 30 (49 ) Income taxes paid (1,744 ) (2,610 ) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.





