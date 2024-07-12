Global Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market Size To Worth USD 1982.8 Million By 2033 | CAGR of 32.42%

New York, United States , July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market Size is to Grow from USD 119.56 Million in 2023 to USD 1982.8 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.42% during the projected period.





Recovered carbon black (rCB) is made by pyrolyzing used rubber products, such as tires, and is a sustainable alternative to virgin carbon black. It retained the same qualities as virgin carbon black, which makes it a cheap and sustainable material for tires, automobile parts, and other rubber and plastic products. Recovered carbon black is widely utilized as an environmentally acceptable and sustainable reinforcing filler in rubber products, both tire and non-tire-related. Utilizing recovered carbon black (rCB) as a substitute for conventional carbon black enhances the coatings' protective qualities and visual attractiveness. The rising demand for products manufactured from recycled materials is the main factor driving the recovered carbon black industry worldwide. Customers are becoming more and more aware of the benefits of using recycled products and the importance of recycling. Recovered carbon black is expected to find application in an increasing number of industries, including plastics, rubber, and construction, as consumers are more conscious of their environmental impact. However, developing efficient recycling plants requires a large financial investment because they require specialized equipment, cutting-edge technology, and an operational framework. This financial barrier, which also restricts the growth of rCB manufacturing capacity, often turns off potential investors.

Browse key industry insights spread across 211 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Tire, Non-Tire Rubber, Plastics, Coatings, and Inks), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The non-tire rubber segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global recovered carbon black (rCB) market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of application, the global recovered carbon black (rCB) market is divided into tire, non-tire rubber, plastics, coatings, and inks. Among these, the non-tire rubber segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global recovered carbon black (rCB) market during the projected timeframe. Recovered carbon black is used as a reinforcing component in many rubber-based products including tires. Among these products are conveyor belts, hoses, gaskets, seals, geomembranes, rubber sheets, and rubber construction. It also gives shoe rubber more resistance against scratching.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global recovered carbon black (rCB) market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global recovered carbon black (rCB) market over the forecast period. The problems associated with disposing of old tires and the increasing demand for environmentally friendly products from the tire, rubber, and automotive industries in these regions will be driving the recovered carbon black market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global recovered carbon black (rCB) market during the projected timeframe. It is expected that the manufacturing sector will experience significant expansion due to favorable government policies and an economic framework that promotes private investments in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market are Delta Energy LLC, Black Bear Carbon B.V., Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB, Pyrolyx AG, Klean Industries Inc., Radhe Group of Energy, Alpha Carbone, Bolder Industries Corporate, Wild Bear Carbon B.V., Enrestec, SR2O Holdings, LLC, Contec, Hosokawa Micron B.V., Coordinated Resource Recovery, Inc., and Other Key Vendors.

Recent Developments

In Feb 2023, Klean Industries Inc. and Niersberger Group are expanding their strategic partnership. Projects involving the pyrolysis of tires are carried out as part of the collaboration to recover carbon black and sustainable fuels.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global recovered carbon black (rCB) market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market, By Application

Tire

Non-tire rubber

Plastics

Coatings

Inks

Global Recovered Carbon Black (rCB) Market, By Regional

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

US Canada Mexico



