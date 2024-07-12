12th July 2024
PayPoint plc
("PayPoint" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).
Ordinary Shares
|Date of purchase:
|11th July 2024
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|920
|Lowest price per share (pence):
|641.00
|Highest price per share (pence):
|657.00
|Weighted average price per day (pence):
|647.2054
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.
Aggregate information:
|Venue
|Volume-weighted average price (p)
|Aggregated volume
|Lowest price per share (p)
|Highest price per share (p)
|XLON
|647.2054
|920
|641.00
|657.00
Individual Transactions
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:
|Date and time of each trade
|Number of shares purchased
|Price (pence per share)
|Trading Venue
|Transaction Reference Number
|11 July 2024 09:15:55
|133
|641.00
|XLON
|00286407216TRLO1
|11 July 2024 09:15:55
|134
|641.00
|XLON
|00286407215TRLO1
|11 July 2024 12:29:31
|121
|645.00
|XLON
|00286477322TRLO1
|11 July 2024 13:45:54
|131
|649.00
|XLON
|00286479506TRLO1
|11 July 2024 14:37:03
|100
|650.00
|XLON
|00286480843TRLO1
|11 July 2024 14:37:05
|49
|652.00
|XLON
|00286480844TRLO1
|11 July 2024 15:05:08
|52
|650.00
|XLON
|00286482013TRLO1
|11 July 2024 15:05:08
|127
|651.00
|XLON
|00286482014TRLO1
|11 July 2024 15:43:33
|42
|653.00
|XLON
|00286483849TRLO1
|11 July 2024 16:01:20
|31
|657.00
|XLON
|00286484754TRLO1
For further information please contact:
PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970
FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801
Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970