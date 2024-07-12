Global Enterprise Telephony Market Report 2024: Is the Future of Business Call Control On-Premises, Cloud, Hybrid or Mobile?

Dublin, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Enterprise Telephony Market, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 2024 IT decision-maker (ITDM) survey was conducted to gain insights on the following end-user organizations' priorities:

Current communications and collaboration technology adoption rates and future adoption plans

Demand for private branch exchange (PBX) and cloud/mobile PBX functionality

Evolution of enterprise telephony/business call control environments

Demand for public switched telephone network (PSTN) connectivity and calling plans

Demand for mobile voice and data services

Importance of app-based and native mobile calling solutions

One of the key study findings is that hybrid - a mix of premises-based and cloud - telephony environments will be present in most organizations in the foreseeable future. The complexity characteristic of such environments creates opportunities for technology developers and their ecosystem partners to provide a broad spectrum of migration, integration, customization, and managed services to customers.



This analysis will be complemented by additional ITDM survey-based reports, which are planned to be published later this year, detailing IT challenges, work style and workspace evolution, communications and collaboration budgets, trends in communications platform as a service (CPaaS), frontliner solutions, meeting rooms, and various verticals, and opportunities for service providers to provide value in Microsoft Teams Phone deployments.





Key Topics Covered:





Evolution of Enterprise Telephony/Business Call Control Environments

Current and Future Enterprise Telephony/Business Call Control Environments

Future Enterprise Telephony Environments by Region

Future Enterprise Telephony Environments by Company Size

Hybrid Telephony Environments Are the Norm

Hybrid Telephony Presents Challenges as Well as Opportunities

UCC Solutions Adoption Status and Future Plans

UCC Software and Services Adoption

UCC Software and Services Investment Among Current Adopters

Communications Device Adoption

Communications Device Investments Among Current Adopters

UCC Adoption Was Delayed in 2023, but Remains on a Steady Trajectory

UCC Technologies Are a Key Pillar of Digital Transformation

Demand for PBX Functionality and PSTN Connectivity

Premises-based PBX, Cloud PBX and Mobile PBX Investments

Premises-based PBX, Cloud PBX or Mobile PBX Investments by Region

Premises-based PBX, Cloud PBX or Mobile PBX Investments by Business Size

PSTN Calling Plan Investments

PSTN Calling Plan Investments by Region

PSTN Calling Plan Investments by Business Size

Enterprise Telephony Adoption for Frontline Workers

Enterprise Telephony Adoption for Frontline Workers by Region

Enterprise Telephony Adoption for Frontline Workers by Business Size

Expected Change in Enterprise Telephony Investments for Frontline Workers Among Current Adopters

Expected Change in Enterprise Telephony Investments for Frontline Workers Among Current Adopters by Region

Expected Change in Enterprise Telephony Investments for Frontline Workers Among Current Adopters by Business Size

PBX Functionality and PSTN Calling Remain in High Demand

The Shift to Cloud-based Enterprise Telephony

Cloud or Mobile PBX Services Adoption

Cloud or Mobile PBX Services Adoption by Region

Cloud or Mobile PBX Services Adoption by Business Size

Cloud or Mobile PBX Services Investments Among Current Users

Cloud or Mobile PBX Services Investments Among Current Users by Region

Cloud or Mobile PBX Services Investments Among Current Users by Business Size

Current Cloud or Mobile PBX/UCaaS Solutions/Providers

Current Cloud or Mobile PBX/UCaaS Solutions/Providers by Region

Current Cloud or Mobile PBX/UCaaS Solutions/Providers by Business Size

Future Cloud or Mobile PBX/UCaaS Solution Providers

Future Cloud or Mobile PBX/UCaaS Solution Providers by Region

Future Cloud or Mobile PBX/UCaaS Solution Providers by Business Size

Importance of a Fully Integrated UCaaS Solution

Importance of a Fully Integrated UCaaS Solution by Region

Importance of a Fully Integrated UCaaS Solution by Business Size

The Future of Enterprise Telephony is in the Cloud

Mobile Communications Trends

Mobile Business Calling App (Mobile Soft Phone) Adoption

Mobile Business Calling App (Mobile Soft Phone) Adoption by Region

Mobile Business Calling App (Mobile Soft Phone) Investments Among Current Users

Mobile Business Calling App (Mobile Soft Phone) Investments Among Current Users by Region

Company-Provided Mobile Phones Adoption

Company-Provided Mobile Phones Adoption by Region

Company-Provided Mobile Phones Investments Among Current Users

Company-Provided Mobile Phones Investments Among Current Users by Region

Business Mobile Voice and Data Services Adoption

Business Mobile Voice and Data Services Adoption by Region

Business Mobile Voice and Data Services Investments Among Current Users

Business Mobile Voice and Data Services Investments Among Current Users by Region

Importance of Soft Phones

Importance of Soft Phones by Region

Importance of Soft Phones by Business Size

Importance of Soft Phones by Age of ITDM

Importance of Native Mobile Calling on the Company's Cloud PBX

Importance of Native Mobile Calling on the Company's Cloud PBX by Region

Importance of Native Mobile Calling on the Company's Cloud PBX by Business Size

Importance of Native Mobile Calling on the Company's Cloud PBX by Age of ITDM

Use of Personal or Company-provided Mobile/Cellular Phones as Primary Devices to Access Business Communications Services

Trends in Using Business Communications Services via Personal or Company-Provided Mobile/Cellular Devices

Demand for Business Mobile Communications is Rising

Different Mobile Calling Approaches Will Co-exist

