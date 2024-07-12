Global Enterprise Telephony Market Report 2024: Is the Future of Business Call Control On-Premises, Cloud, Hybrid or Mobile?

Dublin, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Enterprise Telephony Market, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2024 IT decision-maker (ITDM) survey was conducted to gain insights on the following end-user organizations' priorities:
- Current communications and collaboration technology adoption rates and future adoption plans
- Demand for private branch exchange (PBX) and cloud/mobile PBX functionality
- Evolution of enterprise telephony/business call control environments
- Demand for public switched telephone network (PSTN) connectivity and calling plans
- Demand for mobile voice and data services
- Importance of app-based and native mobile calling solutions
One of the key study findings is that hybrid - a mix of premises-based and cloud - telephony environments will be present in most organizations in the foreseeable future. The complexity characteristic of such environments creates opportunities for technology developers and their ecosystem partners to provide a broad spectrum of migration, integration, customization, and managed services to customers.
This analysis will be complemented by additional ITDM survey-based reports, which are planned to be published later this year, detailing IT challenges, work style and workspace evolution, communications and collaboration budgets, trends in communications platform as a service (CPaaS), frontliner solutions, meeting rooms, and various verticals, and opportunities for service providers to provide value in Microsoft Teams Phone deployments.
Key Topics Covered:
Evolution of Enterprise Telephony/Business Call Control Environments
- Current and Future Enterprise Telephony/Business Call Control Environments
- Future Enterprise Telephony Environments by Region
- Future Enterprise Telephony Environments by Company Size
- Hybrid Telephony Environments Are the Norm
- Hybrid Telephony Presents Challenges as Well as Opportunities
UCC Solutions Adoption Status and Future Plans
- UCC Software and Services Adoption
- UCC Software and Services Investment Among Current Adopters
- Communications Device Adoption
- Communications Device Investments Among Current Adopters
- UCC Adoption Was Delayed in 2023, but Remains on a Steady Trajectory
- UCC Technologies Are a Key Pillar of Digital Transformation
Demand for PBX Functionality and PSTN Connectivity
- Premises-based PBX, Cloud PBX and Mobile PBX Investments
- Premises-based PBX, Cloud PBX or Mobile PBX Investments by Region
- Premises-based PBX, Cloud PBX or Mobile PBX Investments by Business Size
- PSTN Calling Plan Investments
- PSTN Calling Plan Investments by Region
- PSTN Calling Plan Investments by Business Size
- Enterprise Telephony Adoption for Frontline Workers
- Enterprise Telephony Adoption for Frontline Workers by Region
- Enterprise Telephony Adoption for Frontline Workers by Business Size
- Expected Change in Enterprise Telephony Investments for Frontline Workers Among Current Adopters
- Expected Change in Enterprise Telephony Investments for Frontline Workers Among Current Adopters by Region
- Expected Change in Enterprise Telephony Investments for Frontline Workers Among Current Adopters by Business Size
- PBX Functionality and PSTN Calling Remain in High Demand
The Shift to Cloud-based Enterprise Telephony
- Cloud or Mobile PBX Services Adoption
- Cloud or Mobile PBX Services Adoption by Region
- Cloud or Mobile PBX Services Adoption by Business Size
- Cloud or Mobile PBX Services Investments Among Current Users
- Cloud or Mobile PBX Services Investments Among Current Users by Region
- Cloud or Mobile PBX Services Investments Among Current Users by Business Size
- Current Cloud or Mobile PBX/UCaaS Solutions/Providers
- Current Cloud or Mobile PBX/UCaaS Solutions/Providers by Region
- Current Cloud or Mobile PBX/UCaaS Solutions/Providers by Business Size
- Future Cloud or Mobile PBX/UCaaS Solution Providers
- Future Cloud or Mobile PBX/UCaaS Solution Providers by Region
- Future Cloud or Mobile PBX/UCaaS Solution Providers by Business Size
- Importance of a Fully Integrated UCaaS Solution
- Importance of a Fully Integrated UCaaS Solution by Region
- Importance of a Fully Integrated UCaaS Solution by Business Size
- The Future of Enterprise Telephony is in the Cloud
Mobile Communications Trends
- Mobile Business Calling App (Mobile Soft Phone) Adoption
- Mobile Business Calling App (Mobile Soft Phone) Adoption by Region
- Mobile Business Calling App (Mobile Soft Phone) Investments Among Current Users
- Mobile Business Calling App (Mobile Soft Phone) Investments Among Current Users by Region
- Company-Provided Mobile Phones Adoption
- Company-Provided Mobile Phones Adoption by Region
- Company-Provided Mobile Phones Investments Among Current Users
- Company-Provided Mobile Phones Investments Among Current Users by Region
- Business Mobile Voice and Data Services Adoption
- Business Mobile Voice and Data Services Adoption by Region
- Business Mobile Voice and Data Services Investments Among Current Users
- Business Mobile Voice and Data Services Investments Among Current Users by Region
- Importance of Soft Phones
- Importance of Soft Phones by Region
- Importance of Soft Phones by Business Size
- Importance of Soft Phones by Age of ITDM
- Importance of Native Mobile Calling on the Company's Cloud PBX
- Importance of Native Mobile Calling on the Company's Cloud PBX by Region
- Importance of Native Mobile Calling on the Company's Cloud PBX by Business Size
- Importance of Native Mobile Calling on the Company's Cloud PBX by Age of ITDM
- Use of Personal or Company-provided Mobile/Cellular Phones as Primary Devices to Access Business Communications Services
- Trends in Using Business Communications Services via Personal or Company-Provided Mobile/Cellular Devices
- Demand for Business Mobile Communications is Rising
- Different Mobile Calling Approaches Will Co-exist
