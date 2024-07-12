Excavators and Loaders Industry Growth Opportunity Analysis 2024 2030: Electrification, Smart Equipment and Business Model Transformation to Drive Long-Term Growth

Dublin, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Excavators and Loaders Industry, 2024 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Excavators and loaders are versatile machines used in road and infrastructure projects, residential and commercial building construction, and mining operations. The industry has grown significantly in recent years, with a global market size of $55.68 billion in 2023. A 5.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is projected, with market to reach $79.48 billion in 2030. Factors driving the industry include infrastructure development and rapid urbanization, construction project demand, application versatility, and sustainability practices.



The report forecasts that excavator and loader unit sales in the United States and Europe will register resilient CAGRs of 1.5% and 2.1%, respectively, between 2023 and 2030. India and China will likely record strong CAGRs of 6.8% and 5.7%, respectively, for the same period because of urban planning and infrastructure strategies.



The industry is competitive, with many manufacturers wanting a piece of the action. Caterpillar, John Deere, Hitachi, Hyundai, Kobe Steel, Komatsu, Sany, Volvo, CNHI, Kubota, JCB, Liugong, Shantui, and XCMG have a presence in multiple markets and offer a range of products.

A trend toward more sustainable and efficient vehicles with an increasing focus on reducing emissions and improving fuel efficiency characterizes the industry. This drives innovation, with manufacturers developing electrification and autonomous technologies.



Major innovations are likely in the areas of electric equipment, smart features such as fleet management and telematics, 5G integration, business model transformation in equipment-as-a-service, financing, and service and maintenance. The publisher expects industry growth to be propelled by high-tech innovations, interoperability, and the need for electric equipment.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Business Model Transformation for Increased Profitability and Ease of Doing Business

Growth Opportunity 2: Electrification and Innovations in Battery Technology

Growth Opportunity 3: Intelligent Machinery and Smart Features

Key Topics Covered:



Transformation in the Excavator and Loaders Industry

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Excavators and Loaders Industry

Global Economic Environment and Ecosystem

Scope of Analysis

Gross Domestic Product Growth

GDP Growth by Region

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Global Construction Industry

Construction Industry: United States

Construction Industry: Europe

Construction Industry: India

Construction Industry: China

Global Mining Industry Outlook

Mining Industry: Regional Outlook

Regulatory Impact: United States

Regulatory Impact: Europe

Regulatory Impact: India

Regulatory Impact: China

Excavators and Loaders Ecosystem

Business Model Canvas Evolution

Top Trends Driving the Excavators and Loaders Industry

Growth Generator

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Methodology

Unit Sales Forecast

Unit Sales Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Equipment in Operation (EIO)

EIO Forecast by Region

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Generator: Excavators

Growth Metrics

Unit Sales Forecast

Unit Sales Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

EIO Forecast

EIO Forecast by Region

Forecast Methodology

Growth Generator: Loaders

Growth Metrics

Unit Sales Forecast

Unit Sales Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

EIO Forecast

EIO Forecast by Region

Forecast Methodology

Growth Generator: Electric Equipment

Trend 1: Electric Equipment, Excavators

TCO Analysis: Electric Excavators

TCO Analysis: Electric Wheel Loaders

Fully Electric Excavators

Electric Excavators Impact Valuation: Doosan Infracore Case Study

Electric Equipment Architecture

Electric Excavator: Key Product Launches

Electric Equipment Forecast

Electric Powertrain Mapping

Hybrid Vehicle Architecture: Excavators

Hybrid Vehicle Architecture: Wheel Loaders

Electric Equipment: Competitive Positioning

Growth Generator: Smart Machinery

Trend 2: Smart Machines

AI Applications

Machine System Innovations

Key Products with Smart Features

Business Model Transformation

Trend 3: BMT, EaaS

Trend 3: BMT, Online Marketplace

OEM Strategies: Service and Maintenance

Trend 3: BMT, Rebuild Strategy

Trend 3: BMT, Financing

Financing Decisions: Explained, XCMG Loader Case Study

Best Practices Recognition

