China Acesulfame Potassium Market Report 2024: Anhui Jinhe is the Largest Producer and Maintains its Dominant Position Since 2016

Aiming to disclose the latest production and analyse the price and market of China's acesulfame potassium industry, this report mainly focuses on China's acesulfame potassium industry from 2020 to 2023, as well as forecasts its development trend in the future.

As of June 2024, there were three active acesulfame potassium producers in China. Anhui Jinhe is the largest producer and has held a dominant position in the industry since 2016.

Apart from the aspects mentioned above, what is the market situation of key raw materials? What is the overall development trend of acesulfame potassium demand in China in the future? You can find the answers in this report.

The key points of this report are listed below:

Cost structure of acesulfame potassium in China

Raw material cost for acesulfame potassium production in China, 2023

Capacity distribution of acesulfame potassium in China, 2023

Monthly average ex-works prices of acesulfame potassium in China, Jan. 2020-June 2024

Downstream industry of acesulfame potassium in China, 2023

Production technology of acesulfame potassium

Situation of major acesulfame potassium producers in China, 2023

Consumption pattern of acesulfame potassium in China, 2023

Forecast on demand for acesulfame potassium in China, 2024-2026

Companies Featured

Anhui Jinhe Industrial Co., Ltd.

Shandong Yabang Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.

VitaSweet Co., Ltd.

Nantong Hongxin Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hangzhou Sanhe Food Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Methodology and source

1 Introduction of acesulfame potassium in China

1.1 Historical development of acesulfame potassium industry

1.2 Raw materials of acesulfame potassium

1.3 Governmental policies and market dynamics

2 Supply and demand of acesulfame potassium in China in 2023

2.1 Overview of production of acesulfame potassium in China

2.2 Production cost

2.3 Key manufacturers

2.4 Price 2020-2023

2.5 Consumption

3 Forecast

3.1 Factors influencing China's acesulfame potassium industry

3.2 Supply & demand forecast 2024-2026

