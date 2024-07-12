Diabetes Care Devices Market Forecast to 2028: Growth Opportunities in Wearables for the Multiparametric Testing of Glucose and Lipids, AI-based Early Diagnosis Tools and Tests

Dublin, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetes Care Devices, Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study provides a detailed overview of the global diabetes care device industry, which is witnessing a significant increase in demand due to the growing prevalence of diabetes across regions.
The market, comprising both established players and emerging start-ups, is the site of fierce competition. OEMs are developing innovative, AI-equipped technology to enhance diabetes care and expand the customer base beyond patients with type 1 diabetes (T1D) to those with type 2 diabetes (T2D), prediabetes, and even those without diabetes. Companies are adopting novel business strategies that create steady revenue streams and ease patients' financial burdens.
The study segments diabetes care devices into two main categories: glucose monitoring and insulin delivery. Glucose monitoring devices comprise self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG) devices and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems, while insulin delivery devices comprise insulin pumps and insulin pens. The study also segments the industry according to diabetes type (T1D and T2D), examining the unique market dynamics of each.
The geographic scope includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA), and Latin America. The study provides relevant forecast, sizing, and trend analyses across all segments. It examines the competitive landscape and highlights the key players and significant technologies making an impact in this space.
The study identifies the factors driving and restraining growth in each segment and analyzes the opportunities emerging from the changes in this industry for market players and stakeholders to leverage. The base year is 2023, and the forecast period is from 2024 to 2028.
Key Growth Opportunities
- Insulin Pumps for T2D patients
- Wearables for the Multiparametric Testing of Glucose and Lipids
- Eco-friendly Insulin Pens
- CGM for T1D Children and Adolescents in China
- AI-based Early Diagnosis Tools and Tests
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Distribution Channels
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Share by Segment
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
Trends in the Diabetes Care Continuum
- Global Diabetes Prevalence
- New Business Models
- Care Setting Trends
- Eco-friendly Management
- Metabolic Health
- New Insulin Delivery Systems
- AI Integration in Diabetes Care
T1D Opportunities
- T1D Patient Journey
- Children and Adolescents with T1D in China
- Growth Opportunity: CGM for T1D Children and Adolescents in China
- China: Market Analysis and Penetration Approach
- Additional Ways to Address T1D Patient Needs
T2D Opportunities
- T2D Patient Journey
- Global T2D Prevalence
- T2D: A Global Health Concern
- Reimbursement for T2D
- Opportunities in T2D Presented by GLP-1
- Insulin Pump Growth Opportunities in T2D
Emerging Companies
- Diabeloop's DBLG1 Algorithm for Insulin Delivery
- Decide Clinical Software's GlucoTab
Growth Opportunity Analysis: SMBG
- SMBG Growth Metrics
- SMBG Growth Drivers
- SMBG Growth Restraints
- SMBG Revenue Forecast
- SMBG Revenue Forecast by Region
- SMBG Competitors
- SMBG Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: CGM
- CGM Growth Metrics
- CGM Growth Drivers
- CGM Growth Restraints
- CGM Revenue Forecast
- CGM Revenue Forecast by Region
- CGM Key Competitors
- CGM Reimbursement Trends and Market Shifts
- Diversifying CGM User Base
- CGM Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Insulin Pens
- Insulin Pen Growth Metrics
- Insulin Pen Growth Drivers
- Insulin Pen Growth Restraints
- Insulin Pen Revenue Forecast
- Insulin Pen Revenue Forecast by Region
- Insulin Pen Key Competitors
- Insulin Pen Reimbursement Trends and Market Shifts
- Insulin Pen Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Insulin Pumps
- Insulin Pump Growth Metrics
- Insulin Pump Growth Drivers
- Insulin Pump Growth Restraints
- Insulin Pump Revenue Forecast
- Insulin Pump Revenue Forecast by Region
- Insulin Pump Key Competitors
- Insulin Pump Reimbursement Trends and Market Shifts
- Insulin Pump Forecast Analysis
