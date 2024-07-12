Diabetes Care Devices Market Forecast to 2028: Growth Opportunities in Wearables for the Multiparametric Testing of Glucose and Lipids, AI-based Early Diagnosis Tools and Tests

Dublin, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetes Care Devices, Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study provides a detailed overview of the global diabetes care device industry, which is witnessing a significant increase in demand due to the growing prevalence of diabetes across regions.

The market, comprising both established players and emerging start-ups, is the site of fierce competition. OEMs are developing innovative, AI-equipped technology to enhance diabetes care and expand the customer base beyond patients with type 1 diabetes (T1D) to those with type 2 diabetes (T2D), prediabetes, and even those without diabetes. Companies are adopting novel business strategies that create steady revenue streams and ease patients' financial burdens.

The study segments diabetes care devices into two main categories: glucose monitoring and insulin delivery. Glucose monitoring devices comprise self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG) devices and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems, while insulin delivery devices comprise insulin pumps and insulin pens. The study also segments the industry according to diabetes type (T1D and T2D), examining the unique market dynamics of each.

The geographic scope includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA), and Latin America. The study provides relevant forecast, sizing, and trend analyses across all segments. It examines the competitive landscape and highlights the key players and significant technologies making an impact in this space.

The study identifies the factors driving and restraining growth in each segment and analyzes the opportunities emerging from the changes in this industry for market players and stakeholders to leverage. The base year is 2023, and the forecast period is from 2024 to 2028.

Key Growth Opportunities

Insulin Pumps for T2D patients

Wearables for the Multiparametric Testing of Glucose and Lipids

Eco-friendly Insulin Pens

CGM for T1D Children and Adolescents in China

AI-based Early Diagnosis Tools and Tests

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share by Segment

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Trends in the Diabetes Care Continuum

Global Diabetes Prevalence

New Business Models

Care Setting Trends

Eco-friendly Management

Metabolic Health

New Insulin Delivery Systems

AI Integration in Diabetes Care

T1D Opportunities

T1D Patient Journey

Children and Adolescents with T1D in China

Growth Opportunity: CGM for T1D Children and Adolescents in China

China: Market Analysis and Penetration Approach

Additional Ways to Address T1D Patient Needs

T2D Opportunities

T2D Patient Journey

Global T2D Prevalence

T2D: A Global Health Concern

Reimbursement for T2D

Opportunities in T2D Presented by GLP-1

Insulin Pump Growth Opportunities in T2D

Emerging Companies

Diabeloop's DBLG1 Algorithm for Insulin Delivery

Decide Clinical Software's GlucoTab

Growth Opportunity Analysis: SMBG

SMBG Growth Metrics

SMBG Growth Drivers

SMBG Growth Restraints

SMBG Revenue Forecast

SMBG Revenue Forecast by Region

SMBG Competitors

SMBG Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: CGM

CGM Growth Metrics

CGM Growth Drivers

CGM Growth Restraints

CGM Revenue Forecast

CGM Revenue Forecast by Region

CGM Key Competitors

CGM Reimbursement Trends and Market Shifts

Diversifying CGM User Base

CGM Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Insulin Pens

Insulin Pen Growth Metrics

Insulin Pen Growth Drivers

Insulin Pen Growth Restraints

Insulin Pen Revenue Forecast

Insulin Pen Revenue Forecast by Region

Insulin Pen Key Competitors

Insulin Pen Reimbursement Trends and Market Shifts

Insulin Pen Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Insulin Pumps

Insulin Pump Growth Metrics

Insulin Pump Growth Drivers

Insulin Pump Growth Restraints

Insulin Pump Revenue Forecast

Insulin Pump Revenue Forecast by Region

Insulin Pump Key Competitors

Insulin Pump Reimbursement Trends and Market Shifts

Insulin Pump Forecast Analysis

