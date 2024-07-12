Global Deepfake AI Market and Industry Forecast to 2030: Expanding Demand for Realistic Synthetic Media, and Urgent Need to Combat Misinformation and Fraud, Will Drive Market Growth

Dublin, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Deepfake AI Market Size, Share, and Growth Analysis by Offering (Deepfake Detection & Authentication, Deepfake Generation, Services), Technology (GAN, NLP, Autoencoders, Diffusion Models, Transformers), Vertical and Region - Industry Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The deepfake AI market is projected to grow from USD 564 million in 2024 to USD 5.13 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44.5% during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to grow due to the advancement of generative AI techniques for synthetic media generation, advances in deepfake detection capabilities, and rising demand for realistic and customizable digital content across multiple industries.







By offering, deepfake detection & authentication software segment is expected to register the fastest market growth rate during the forecast period.



The deepfake detection & authentication software segment is poised for the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to several key factors. As deepfakes penetrate in a variety of industries, including media, politics, and cybersecurity, there is an urgent need for strong methods to detect and limit their negative consequences. Companies and agencies around the world are investing in powerful AI-powered systems that identify tiny alterations in audio, video, and image content.



Platforms like Microsoft and Google, for example, have created deepfake detection tools that utilize machine learning algorithms to evaluate and detect abnormalities that indicate the presence of fake information. Furthermore, regulatory authorities are starting to require the use of such technology to combat the spread of misinformation and defend digital integrity. This increased awareness and proactive usage of deepfake detection and authentication tools is driving the segment's rapid rise.



By technology, generative adversarial network (GANs) segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.



Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) are expected to capture the largest market share during the forecast period owing to their exceptional capability to produce highly realistic synthetic media. This technology operates with a dual-network structure: a generator creates content while a discriminator assesses its authenticity, continuously improving the quality through competitive learning. Examples like OpenAI's DALL-E and NVIDIA's StyleGAN showcase GANs' ability to generate detailed images with specific attributes. Beyond deepfakes, GANs are applied in fields such as image synthesis and artistic creation, demonstrating their versatility and effectiveness. These factors contribute to GANs' prominence in driving innovation and adoption across diverse industries reliant on synthetic media technologies.



By Region, North America to have the largest market share in 2024, and Asia Pacific is slated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.



Fueled by heavy investments in AI research, particularly in powerhouses like China, South Korea, and Japan, Asia Pacific deepfake AI market is set to experience the fastest growth rate between 2024 to 2030. These countries boast robust tech ecosystems that nurture deepfake advancements, with major players like China's Baidu and Tencent leading the charge. Additionally, the region's massive, digitally engaged population, coupled with growing internet access and smartphone use, creates a prime market for AI-powered innovations in media, advertising, and gaming.



North America stands as the leading region by market share in the deepfake AI market. This dominance is fueled by two key advantages: cutting-edge tech infrastructure and heavy investments from both private companies and governments. The US, a powerhouse in this area, boasts prestigious AI research institutions and tech titans like Facebook, Google, and Microsoft. These giants are at the forefront of developing robust deepfake detection technologies. North America also benefits from a well-defined regulatory framework. This framework tackles the ethical concerns and potential risks surrounding deepfakes, ensuring a responsible approach to AI innovation and regulation. This balanced approach, combined with their technological edge, positions North America as the biggest market for deepfake solutions.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 360 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $564 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5134 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 44.5% Regions Covered Global





Market Overview and Industry Trends

Drivers

Growing Advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology and Proliferation of Digital Media Platforms

Increasing Deepfakes Posing Threat to Digital Identity

Surging Demand for Ethical Deepfakes in Marketing and Advertising

Restraints

Growing Concerns Over Inaccurate Results and Misidentifications

Evolving Techniques of Image Manipulation

Opportunities

Surging Deepfake Scams to Open New Doors for Deepfake Detection Solution Companies

Collaborative Efforts Between Technology Companies and Policymakers to Establish Guidelines for Ethical AI Development and Deployment

Integration with Emerging Technologies to Create Immersive and Interactive Experiences

Challenges

Lack of Awareness of Deepfakes

Addressing Ethical Implications of AI-Generated Media

Constant Evolution and Sophistication of Deepfake Technology

Evolution of Deepfake AI

Ethical Deepfake Generation

Deepfake Detection: Best Practices

Case Study Analysis

Telecom Iproyal Reduced Time to Verify New Users while Building Custom-Tailored Kyc Onboarding Flow How Hollaex Simplified Its Id Verification Process by Partnering with Idenfy

BFSI Safe and Cost-Effective Liveness Detection for Evocabank

Healthcare Insight Global Upskilled Nurses with AI Video

Media & Entertainment D-Id Revolutionized Media Engagement for Radio Formula



Technology Analysis

Key Technologies Machine Learning Face Recognition High-Performance Computing Generative AI Image & Video Processing Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Complementary Technologies Blockchain & Digital Signatures Ethical AI & Bias Mitigation Tools Cybersecurity & Digital Forensics Content Verification & Authentication

Adjacent Technologies 3D Modeling & Animation Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) Computer Vision Speech Synthesis



