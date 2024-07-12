Ireland Data Centre Landscape Report 2024-2027: Data Centre Revenues are Forecast to Grow by Almost 76% Over the Period End of 2023 to End of 2027

Dublin, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ireland: Data Centre Landscape - 2024 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new report covers the Irish Data Centre Market and provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers offering services in Ireland including the following:

The key third party Data Centre Providers and Facilities

Data Centre Provider market share

Data Centre floor space forecast from2024 to 2027

DCCP (Data Centre Customer Power) forecast from2024 to 2027

Data Centre Power Costs (in per kWH)

Data Centre geographical city clusters

Data Centre Pricing forecast from 2024 to 2027 (in rack space, m2 & p/ kW rentals)

Data Centre Revenues -2024 to 2027

The key Data Centre Trends & Data Centre Outlook

About the Irish Data Centre Market

There are just under forty third-party Data Centre facilities in Ireland with over 200,000 m2 of Data Centre raised floor space and 300 MW of Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) in total - forecast as of the end of 2023.

Ireland (Dublin) has also seen the development of dedicated hyperscale Data Centres by CSPs and digital content providers and has become established as a key European hub.

New build and expansion have been announced by a number of Data Centre providers, such asEchelon Data Centres which has planning permission in place for (100 MW) in its Irish data centre sites - DUB10, DUB20 and DUB40.

Data Centre Revenues is forecast to grow by almost 76 per cent over the period end of 2023 up to end of 2027.

Companies Featured:

EdgeConneX

Equinix

Key Topics Covered:

Acquisitions/Mergers

Data Centre Development in Ireland

Summary Box - Irish Data Centre Landscape Summary

Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Ireland

Data Centre Providers' market share

Key Irish Data Centre Provider Profiles

Irish Data Centre raised floor space forecast - in m2 (2024 to 2027)

Irish Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast - in MW (2024 to 2027)

Irish Data Centre Power - in Euro per kWH

Key Irish Data Centre Clusters

Irish Data Centre Pricing - in rack space, m2 space & per kW rentals (2024 to 2027)

Irish Data Centre Revenues - in millions of Euro per annum (2024 to 2027)

The key trends in the Ireland Data Centre Market and the Irish Data Centre Outlook

