OKX to Adjust Funding Rate Interval for Certain Perpetual Futures Contracts

In order to mitigate risks and improve customers' trading experience, OKX will adjust the funding rate interval for certain perpetual futures on July 18, 2024, and July 25, 2024.



The original funding rate interval for these perpetual futures is 8 hours. The platform settles funding fees at 12:00 am, 8:00 am, and 4:00 pm each day.

Post adjustment, the funding rate interval for these contracts will be 4 hours. The platform will settle funding fees at 12:00 am, 4:00 am, 8:00 am, 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm, 8:00 pm each day.

Specific adjustment details are available in this announcement link.



