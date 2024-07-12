SINGAPORE, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 12, 2024.

OKX Extends ‘Compound Bonus’ Campaign with a 200,000 ARB Token Prize Pool

OKX today extended its ongoing 'Compound Bonus' Campaign with the addition of a 200,000 ARB prize pool. The 'Compound Bonus' campaign, launched earlier this month, is designed to reward OKX Web3 community members who engage with the Compound DeFi protocol by offering them the opportunity to claim a share of up to 200,000 ARB tokens.

Running from July 12 to July 26, eligible participants will have the opportunity to receive OP tokens in addition to any base Annual Percentage Rate (APR). Participants can earn these rewards by depositing their assets into the ‘Compound V3 USDT’ and ‘Compound V3 ETH’ pools on the Arbitrum chain through the OKX DeFi aggregator. More information on the campaign can be found here.

Compound, a permissionless DeFi lending protocol, allows lenders to accrue interest on their cryptocurrency holdings securely within smart contracts known as liquidity pools. The interest rates are algorithmically adjusted based on supply and demand dynamics, ensuring a fair and balanced system for all users.

This campaign is part of an ongoing collaboration between Compound and Arbitrum. Arbitrum is a popular Ethereum Layer 2 solution, making bridging in and out of it essential. Arbitrum uses a method called “optimistic rollup,” where smart contracts are executed off-chain and only the final output is posted to the Ethereum blockchain.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

