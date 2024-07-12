Share repurchase programme

Nørresundby, 12 July 2024
Announcement no. 36/2024


The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:

 Number of SharesAverage Purchase PriceTransaction value in DKK
RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme258,528  
Accumulated share in the programme, latest announcement201,416 17,729,004
3 July 20241,50073.84110,760
4 July 20241,15577.6289,651
5 July 20241,00082.0082,000
8 July 20241,00081.9581,950
9 July 20241,00078.0078,000
10 July 20241,00076.7076,700
11 July 20241,00074.4574,450
Accumulated under the programme209,07187.6418,322,515
    
RTX total shares8,467,838  
RTX Treasuty shares467,5995.52%of share capital

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00

