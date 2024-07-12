Share repurchase programme

Nørresundby, 12 July 2024
Announcement no. 36/2024
The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.
Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.
The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:
|Number of Shares
|Average Purchase Price
|Transaction value in DKK
|RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme
|258,528
|Accumulated share in the programme, latest announcement
|201,416
|17,729,004
|3 July 2024
|1,500
|73.84
|110,760
|4 July 2024
|1,155
|77.62
|89,651
|5 July 2024
|1,000
|82.00
|82,000
|8 July 2024
|1,000
|81.95
|81,950
|9 July 2024
|1,000
|78.00
|78,000
|10 July 2024
|1,000
|76.70
|76,700
|11 July 2024
|1,000
|74.45
|74,450
|Accumulated under the programme
|209,071
|87.64
|18,322,515
|RTX total shares
|8,467,838
|RTX Treasuty shares
|467,599
|5.52%
|of share capital
In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.
Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
