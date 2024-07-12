USI Insurance Services Launches Ask V, the Next Generation in Industry Vertical Innovation & Solutions

VALHALLA, N.Y., July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a world leader in risk management, employee benefit and retirement plan consulting, today announced the launch of Ask V, a proprietary platform, powered by USI's OMNI AI technology, that delivers next generation insight for USI clients and prospective clients navigating their industry vertical challenges and opportunities for growth.

USI’s Ask V delivers substantially more than the industry has historically delivered to clients:

More verticals – 20+ industries covering the economic landscape.

More experience – derived from serving a vast portfolio of USI clients.

More solutions – cutting edge, customized USI OMNI AI vertical solutions.

More markets – analytics of the entire carrier marketplace for new and custom market fit.

More expertise – 10,000+ connected USI experts serving USI clients.

More leadership – coordinating USI’s platform tools and talent.

“Historically, our industry has not delivered the full breadth and depth of industry vertical knowledge and expertise to each client, nor has it embraced cutting edge technology platforms or AI analytics," stated Michael Sicard, USI's Chairman and CEO. "Ask V delivers a better and different experience, insight and impact for USI and our clients.”

USI’s National Technical Resource and Specialty Practice Leader, Renee Dube, added, "Building off our recent PATH™ (patent pending) platform release, USI is excited to provide our teams with Ask V. This 24/7, real-time industry vertical platform will enhance our innovative resource suite, bringing state-of-the-art tools to deliver unparalleled customized solutions to our clients."

For additional information on Ask V, contact your local USI representative.



About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, N.Y., USI connects over 10,000 industry-leading professionals in approximately 200 offices to serve clients' local, national and international needs.

