Artificial Intelligence in the Built Environment: Customer Insights and Business Models - Outcomes-driven Circular Business Models to Strengthen Business Resilience

Dublin, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities of Artificial Intelligence in the Built Environment Customer Insights and Business Models" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The analysis assesses the influence of artificial intelligence in the homes and buildings industry, defining the role of AI across residential and commercial segments while explaining the opportunities for industry stakeholders. The primary aim is to analyze and highlight the prevailing and prospective AI applications, use cases, AI investments, and focus areas in the homes and buildings industry.



Quantitative and qualitative analyses include market size estimation and revenue forecast by AI application and regional forecasts for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. The study performs a qualitative analysis in the form of an AI Opportunity Assessment by evaluating important attributes to assess the market readiness and future growth potential of AI applications and use cases in the industry.



Emerging business models are poised to increase the adoption of AI-driven digital solutions that can transform a traditional building into a cognitive building. The analysis identifies and highlights prevailing customer challenges in the commercial real estate segment and suggests strategies for vendors to address those challenges and convert them into growth opportunities. It includes a top-level competitive benchmarking for selected leaders and emerging innovators that incorporate AI capabilities in their digital offerings.

Key Growth Opportunities:

Outcomes-driven Circular Business Models to Strengthen Business Resilience

AI-powered Smart Home Devices to Transform Consumer Lifestyles

Growth Opportunity 3 - AI-driven Digital Twins to Enable Infrastructure Metaverse

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Homes and Buildings Industry

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Application Segmentation

AI Value Creation in the Built Environment

Top AI Trends in the Built Environment

Growth Metrics

Summary of Business Model Innovation

Top Performers and Emerging Innovators Providing AI-driven Solutions in the Homes and Buildings Industry

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Region

Competitive Environment - Top Performers in Smart Buildings & Infrastructure

Competitive Environment - Emerging Innovators in Smart Buildings & Infrastructure

Competitive Environment - Top Performers in Smart Homes

AI Opportunity Assessment Framework

AI Opportunity Assessment Framework

Key Customer Insights on IoT- and AI-driven Smart Building Platforms

Commercial Real Estate

Hospitality

Pharmaceutical

Factory

Business Model Innovation in Smart Building Platforms

Consumption-based Pricing Model

Non-Consumption-based Pricing Model



