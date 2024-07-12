Lambent Execs to Speak at Two Corporate Real Estate Planning Tech Events

BOSTON, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Executives from occupancy analytics software company Lambent , will be featured at two corporate real estate technology events next week:



Planon North America 2024 User Conference, Durham, NC

Planon Technology Partner Panel

Tues., July 16; 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.

David Smentek, Director of Partnerships, Lambent

Planon supports enterprise building and service digitization by integrating a range of smart building technology, business solutions and data into a single source of truth, creating value for building owners, building users, and service providers. Lambent’s Director of Partnerships, David Smentek, will be part of a panel discussion with some of Planon’s leading technology partners contributing to its global ecosystem of integrated workplace management solutions.

For more details, visit: https://planonsoftware.com/us/resources/events/planon-2024-user-conference/

International Facilities Management Association (IFMA) San Diego, CA

How occupancy technology meets the needs of Facilities Managers today (and what's next)

Weds., July 17; 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Chris Lord, CTO and Co-Founder, Lambent

Corporate real estate is complex thanks to hybrid work. Small teams managing big footprints are in a rush to find solutions that enable them to make smarter business decisions and do more with less. Chris Lord, CTO and Co-Founder of Lambent will discuss these trends and highlight fit-for-purpose technology stacks that are helping enterprise real estate leaders reduce costs, make smarter decisions around lease renewals and expansions, and adjust heating and cooling systems for improved operational efficiencies.

For more details, visit: https://ifmasandiego.org/meetinginfo.php?id=23&ts=1719882033