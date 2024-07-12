New to The Street Announces Episode 580, Six Corporate Interviews, Airing as a Sponsored Program on Bloomberg TV, Saturday, July 13, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET

NEW YORK, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street , a national business TV show, announces episode 580, airing on Bloomberg TV as a sponsored programming on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET.



From the New York Stock Exchange Studio , Paul Brody, Principal and Global Blockchain Leader at Ernst & Young (EY), appears in a special Business of Blockchain series with New to The Street TV Host Jane King to discuss the work that EY is doing to help the media fight fake news. As Brody explains, Agenzia Nazionale Stampa Associata (ANSA ), a leading news agency in Italy, approached EY for a solution after noticing that some of their articles were being altered and made to appear authentic. Today, ANSA articles are run through an EY system that hashes them on the blockchain. According to Brody, "Hashing is very clever because if you put information into this little mathematical algorithm, it pops out a number. And if you change even one letter in any of that information, it turns out to be a completely different number. And if you put the original output on a public blockchain that cannot be tampered with, then you have this permanent record of what the original article said. You can go back and compare it at any time, and you can be certain that what you're reading is the original source information." ANSA readers can click an "ANSAcheck" label that appears with an article to verify the content's authenticity. "The feedback on this has been very positive," says Brody. We get hundreds of thousands of verification checks going through the system. So, we know people are checking these articles from time to time." Paul and EY are looking to expand smarter and simpler tools, utilizing the blockchain that can enhance their clients' abilities to streamline and accelerate their businesses. Bitdeer Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTDR) ($BTDR) ("Bitdeer") sponsors New to The Street's "The Business of Blockchain" segment. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Ernst & Young Global Limited (EY) - https://www.ey.com/en_us .

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King from the New York Stock Exchange Studio talks with Kasian Franks, CEO and Co-Founder of Vector Space Biosciences, Inc . ( SBIO ) ("Vector") ("Company"). The Company specializes in harnessing biological language modeling that results in correlations on real-time datasets to advance scientific advancements and discoveries. Vector accomplishes unique and implicit biological connections of genes, proteins, and other biochemicals, seeking to form and repurpose existing drugs/compounds to advance human health/well-being on Earth and for space travel. Using the Company's CubeSats, a small satellite square object , specific experiments can occur in zero gravity. Language modeling is the tip of the science behind AI solutions that can establish relationships between molecular compounds to create novel products. Currently, Vector focuses on the pharmaceutical industry, offering space experiments that can compound existing drugs for new uses and applications. During the interview, Kasian showed Vector's 1-U model CubeSat. Kevin expects 2-3 CubeSat launch weekly. The Company expects to generate revenues from those Companies that hire them to provide unique and specific space experiments. Vector's corporate financial structure has two valuations: crypto and equity. Kasian explains that he has yet to find Venture Capital (VC) or Investment Banking firms to produce a mathematical model that creates a single valuation. SBIO is a security token that represents the Company's equity. Vector's parent company, Vectorspace AI, has a utility token, VXV , that protects the dataset security and provenance on data-driven innovation and discoveries from space experiments. Creating new and exciting compounds for the betterment of humankind here on Earth and for Space travel, Vector Space Biosciences, Inc. is an up-and-coming leader in the fast-growing space industry. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Vector Space Biosciences, Inc . ( SBIO ) - https://vectorspacebio.science/ .

Brixton Albert, Founder and CEO of Performance Golf ("Performance"), talks about the Company with TV Host Jane King from New to The Street's New York Stock Exchange Studio . Performance Golf is an interactive online platform that helps golfers get better faster. The subscription platform allows players access to some of the world's best golf instructors, who can offer direct online coaching or tutorial videos. Performance through digital courses, training ads, specialized golf clubs , and AI can provide a one-stop place to improve a golfer's gameplay. Brixton says slicing the ball is about 90% of golfers' problems. The "One Shot Slice Fix" is one of the platform's most popular digital products subscribers seek. The second most popular product is the "Single Strike Sequence," which provides instructions on better ball contact. The SF1 Driver golf club has built-in 5-unique features that can assist in a remedy for slicing. The Performance Golf app's AI technology can evaluate a swing problem from the video and send back a swing-fix AI-generated video with the suggested corrections for improvement. With many online resources, YouTube videos, and golfing publications, information overloading doesn't provide a single-source solution like Performance offers on its platform. Golf is the sport that makes the golfer's game worse without proper practice and coaching. The platform has some of the best golfing coaches in the world and one-on-one coaching ; otherwise, in-person lessons for the average golfer are unavailable. Hank Haney, Martin Chuck , David Leadbetter , and other recognized coaches are available on the platform. Anyone learning to play golf or looking to improve their overall golf games can become a subscriber by going to the Company's website - Performance Golf . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Performance Golf - https://www.performancegolf.com/ .

From the New York Stock Exchange Studio, Ester Han, Press Speaker of MANEKI (CRYPTO: MANEKI) ($MANEKI) , talks with New to The Street's TV Host Jan King about the Company and its cultural meme coin. The MANEKI coin launched in April 2024 represents an ecosystem that combines Japanese Maneki-Neko cat figurines/dolls, a symbol of good fortune and the crypto markets. It is a fun meme coin promoting positivity based on Japanese culture and the communities associated with the Maneki-Neko tradition. Built on the Solana blockchain, the ecosystem represents a community of active and vibrant end-users. Ester talks about how MANEKI is building its global branding with high-profile endorsements, promoting merchandise, sports products, and more. Coin growth continues, with active end-users increasing due to management's commitment to success, innovative marketing techniques, and unique cultural appeal. MANEKI sponsors top athletes and continues aggressively growing its digital marketing presence online through digital media outlets and advertisements. MANEKI, the “Good Luck,” “Good Fortune” crypto cat meme token, is available on several crypto exchanges and on the Coin's website - https://manekineko.world/ . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit MANEKI - https://manekineko.world/

On New to The Street, Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) ("Company") CEO and Founder, Tony Raynor , talks with TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio . SGTM is revolutionizing sustainability using cutting-edge technology, converting waste into viable products. Agricultural companies can meet their sustainability goals using SGTM's products and services. The Company diversified itself from making mulch products by introducing cutting-edge, disruptive technologies that address the world's agricultural problems. Tony explains that in addition to groundbreaking technologies, the Company has a global team of experts and consultants with experience in finance, governmental agencies, and sustainability methodologies. The adage: "Wisdom comes through the multitude of counsel" explains Tony's team of global personnel committed to spearheading projects with the vision for immediate objectives and sustainable solutions. With personnel in the Middle East, Australia, and the USA, Tony has the right team to launch all SGTM's products and services globally. SGTM's technology converts waste into nutrient-rich soil, diminishing food insecurities while sequestering carbon, reducing odors, and limiting diseases. SGTM's team and technologically advanced products are genuinely revolutionary, and they have a global mission to scale upward to increase agricultural outputs dramatically. The Company has a YouTube channel with many informative videos about the Company and its sustainable initiatives. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows; download or visit Sustainable Green Team, Ltd . - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

New to the Street's "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security– The Weekly Hack" segment with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Alain Ghiai , CEO of Sekur Private Data Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) and New to the Street's TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry discuss the most recent industry "Hack"- Microsoft. Since 2020, when the "Solar Wind Hack" occurred due to a compromised Microsoft cyber product, Microsoft has struggled with cybersecurity issues. The US SEC now requires public companies to disclose timely cybersecurity issues in public filing outlining the hack problems. Large companies, public/private education systems, universities, governmental agencies, and individuals utilize Microsoft products. Most internet end-users globally utilize Office 365/Outlook to move information. Open-source email is what Alan calls an electronic postcard that anyone on the net can access and read. To avoid limited or no cybersecurity emails, Alan recommends his Company's Sekur privacy solutions, a full suite of security solutions for individuals, businesses, government, schools, and enterprise organizations. SekurMail , with SekurSend/SekurReceive features, provides a military encrypted platform hosted on the Company's servers in Switzerland. Recipients receive an invite from the Sekur subscribers, which opens an encrypted path protected from potential hackers. The secure path allows the recipient to have protected encrypted communication without being a Sekur subscriber. End-users can feel confident using Sekur when sending sensitive information over the internet, setting emails with read limit options, password protections, and timeout notices. Sekur can migrate business domain email accounts, providing the same encrypted protection and end-user features, significantly reducing the chances of a BEC – Business Email Compromise. The Company's newest cybersecurity solution, SekurRelay, is an email technology feature that allows enterprises and governments to format SekurMail's SekurSend feature with specific roles/functions. Alain also recommends its SekurVPN services, which enable end-users to always appear as operating in Switzerland, masking a subscriber's internet footprint. IP addresses are private under Switzerland's very tough privacy laws . Sekur owns its servers, has proprietary technology, doesn't use 3rd party software/hardware, has no data mining, never asks for phone numbers, and has no open-source codes/platforms. The Company offers PROMO CODE: PRIVACY, a 15% savings on any of Sekur's subscription services . Viewers, please tune in next time for the newest cybersecurity topic on the "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security– Weekly Hack" segment. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – https://sekurprivatedata.com/ , http:/sekur.com/ and https://sekurvpn.com/ . Privacy has arrived!

About Ernst & Young Global Limited (EY):

Ernst & Young's (EY) aims to build a better working world. The insights and services EY provides help create long-term value for clients, people, and society and build trust in the capital markets. EY develops outstanding leaders who work in teams to deliver on promises to its stakeholders. In so doing, EY plays a crucial role in building a better working world for its people, clients, and communities— https://www.ey.com/en_us .

About Bitdeer Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTDR) ($BTDR) ("Bitdeer"):

Bitdeer Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTDR) ("Bitdeer") is a world-leading technology company for blockchain and high-performance computing. Bitdeer is committed to providing comprehensive computing solutions for its customers. Bitdeer handles complex processes involved in computing, such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, data center design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations. Bitdeer also offers advanced cloud capabilities to customers who are in high demand for artificial intelligence. Headquartered in Singapore, Bitdeer has deployed data centers in the United States, Norway, and Bhutan - https://www.bitdeer.com/ .

About Vector Space Biosciences, Inc. (SBIO):

Vector Space Biosciences, Inc. (SBIO), the parent company of Vectorspace AI ( VXV ), and its scientific collaborators design, develop, and launch biological CubeSats to generate and interpret unique datasets related to microgravity and radiation. This leads to the development of countermeasures against diseases associated with stressors connected to protecting and repairing the human body during spaceflight. This includes using a network of scientific data engineering pipelines to build targeted language models resulting in real-time datasets that power Artificial Intelligence (AI) operations in space biosciences, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical development. Working with leading scientific labs in human aging, cancer, and nutrigenomics, the Company aims to accelerate the process of new hypothesis generation and novel discoveries in space biosciences, including materials sciences in nanotechnology and nanomedicines. Developing advanced large and small language modeling/AI technologies, our platform can produce more than 100,000,000,000 different real-time datasets to accelerate discoveries. Innovations in space biosciences result in products and services for all industries, including the financial markets, and more importantly, new forms of precision medicine for all humankind - https://vectorspacebio.science/ .

About Performance Golf :

Performance Golf is a leading online golf instruction company that provides golfers of all levels with the tools and resources they need to take their game to the next level. Performance Golf aims to help 1 million amateur golfers play the best golf of their lives and enjoy every minute. Everything a golfer needs to reach their full potential is available at Performance Golf, LLC. Performance Golf has grown into one of the world's leading online golf instruction companies by consistently providing the highest quality instruction and resources available to experienced and novice golfers. Play the best golf of your life every day. Join Performance Golf - https://www.performancegolf.com/ .

About Meme Coin MANEKI (CRYPTO: MANEKI) ($MANEKI):

MANEKI (CRYPTO: MANEKI) ($MANEKI) , built on the Solana blockchain, is a meme-native cat coin. $MANEKI, known as the Japanese beckoning cat, is a legendary leader with the wisdom of ages and the power to bring fortune to those who rally under its banner. $MANEKI symbolizes good luck, success, prosperity, wisdom, and leadership - https://manekineko.world/ .

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd . (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM):

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) is a leading Company in climate reversing technologies, a provider of sustainable solutions to improve environmental health, promote sustainable practices, and deliver eco-friendly products and services. SGTM aims to make significant contributions to global sustainability; learn more by visiting the Company website, https://thesustainablegreenteam.com/ , SGTM's YouTube Channel , corporate commercial - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_0rLESvJJ0 , corporate video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJ7Dp9Coi88&t=1s and SGTM's Blogs - https://thesustainablegreenteam.com/sgtm-blog .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites, www.sekur.com , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https:/sekurprivatedata.com and https://sekur.com ; Twitter: @sekurprivate .

