Pixalate Debuts Mobile Sell-Side Platform (SSP) Brand Safety Risk Rankings: 53% of Global Open Programmatic Ads Sold by SmartyAds LLP Are on ‘High Risk’ Apps; Google AdExchange No. 2 Highest-Risk in LATAM (32%) and APAC (42%)

LONDON, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released its first global Q1 2024 Sell-Side Platform (SSP) Brand Safety Risk Rankings Reports for Mobile Apps , providing a comparative analysis of SSP brand safety risk levels based on open programmatic ad traffic and mobile app coverage across apps from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

In addition to the global report, Pixalate also published regional reports for SSP brand safety risk rankings across North America , Asia-Pacific (APAC) , Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) , and Latin America (LATAM) .

Pixalate's data science team analyzed 5.1 million downloadable mobile apps across the Google Play and Apple App stores and 50+ billion global open programmatic advertising impressions in Q1 2024 to compile this research. Pixalate's datasets consist predominantly of buy-side open auction programmatic traffic sources.

The reports are an analysis of SSPs that sell ads on the highest share of mobile apps that are rated by Pixalate as “high” risk for brand safety. The reports also rank SSPs based on the percentage of open programmatic ads sold on apps marked as “high,” “medium,” and “low” brand safety risk.

Pixalate assesses brand safety risk based on both the description of the app and the in-app content to assign a risk rating of high, medium, or low at an app level. Visit the Pixalate Knowledge Base to learn more about Pixalate’s brand safety risk ratings .





Global: Top SSPs by Share of Open Programmatic Ad Traffic with 'High' Brand Safety Risk (Q1 2024)

1. SmartyAds LLP (53%)

2. cadent.tv (43%)

3. Acuity Ads, Inc. (39%)

Global: Top SSPs by Share of Apps with 'High' Brand Safety Risk (Q1 2024)

1. Opera Ads (42%)

2. Adtelligent (31%)

3. House of Pubs (28%)

North America: Top SSPs by Share of Open Programmatic Ad Traffic with 'High' Brand Safety Risk (Q1 2024)

1. cadent.tv (43%)

2. Index Exchange (38%)

3. Equativ (29%)

North America: Top SSPs by Share of Apps with 'High' Brand Safety Risk (Q1 2024)

1. Speroll (27%)

2. cadent.tv (21%)

3. LoopMe (21%)

APAC: Top SSPs by Share of Open Programmatic Ad Traffic with 'High' Brand Safety Risk (Q1 2024)

1. BizzClick (47%)

2. Google AdExchange (42%)

3. LoopMe (40%)

APAC: Top 3 Sellers by Share of Apps with 'High' Brand Safety Risk (Q1 2024)

1. LoopMe (19%)

2. InMobi, Google AdExchange, Algorix (16%)

3. Verve Group (15%)

EMEA: Top SSPs by Share of Open Programmatic Ad Traffic with 'High' Brand Safety Risk (Q1 2024)

1. House of Pubs (33%)

2. OpenX (25%)

3. Verve Group (23%)

EMEA: Top SSPs by Share of Apps with 'High' Brand Safety Risk (Q1 2024)

1. House of Pubs (43%)

2. OpenX (26%)

3. Equativ (24%)

LATAM: Top SSPs by Share of Open Programmatic Ad Traffic with 'High' Brand Safety Risk (Q1 2024)

1. Unity Technologies (41%)

2. Google AdExchange (32%)

3. Sharethrough (27%)

LATAM: Top SSPs by Share of Apps with 'High' Brand Safety Risk (Q1 2024)

1. Unity Technologies (41%)

2. Google AdExchange (32%)

3. Sharethrough (27%)

“With the proliferation of mobile apps it can be challenging for brands to control for brand safety, especially in open programmatic advertising campaigns,” said Hawn Smith, Ad Fraud Product Manager. “These reports help buyers by providing more visibility into the risk levels they face when working with specific SSPs so they can minimize unwanted exposure to content that does not align with their brand goals.”

