ZayaAI Partners with Enjinstarter to Transform Healthcare with AI and Blockchain Integration

Bucharest, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZayaAI, a pioneering AI-focused technology company, proudly announces its strategic partnership with Enjinstarter, a leading Web3 launchpad and advisory. The collaboration aims to harness the power of AI and blockchain technology to revolutionize healthcare diagnostics and outcomes.



ZayaAI’s innovative AI software empowers pathologists and researchers in clinical labs to reduce diagnosis times, decrease costs, minimize human error, and ultimately enhance patient care. By integrating blockchain technology, ZayaAI ensures data security, transparency, and improved collaboration across the healthcare ecosystem.

Through the synergy of ZayaAI’s state-of-the-art technology and Enjinstarter's expertise in Web3 solutions, both companies aspire to enhance the precision and efficiency of pathology diagnostics, setting new standards in healthcare innovation.

The partnership includes a strategic Initial DEX Offering (IDO) hosted by Enjinstarter, aimed at accelerating the development and deployment of ZayaAI’s cutting-edge diagnostic solutions. This IDO, set to launch September 2024, will provide crucial funding to expand ZayaAI’s reach and impact in the healthcare industry. Early investors will have the opportunity to support ZayaAI’s mission and be part of a transformative journey in medical diagnostics.



Cristian Mogodici, CEO of ZayaAI, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: “We are thrilled to join forces with Enjinstarter. Their expertise in Web3 crowdfunding and blockchain technology perfectly complements our vision of driving innovation in healthcare through advanced digital solutions.”



This partnership will leverage Enjinstarter’s robust platform to enhance ZayaAI’s diagnostic solutions, ensuring data integrity and fostering innovation in pathology and beyond. The collaboration will drive the development and deployment of advanced AI tools, bringing transformative changes to the healthcare industry.

About ZayaAI

ZayaAI equips pathologists and researchers in clinical labs with powerful deep-learning artificial intelligence software for translating images into discoveries, decisions, and diagnoses. The cloud-based ZayaAI products and services aim to improve the efficiency and precision of pathology diagnosis and pathology image analysis beyond current capabilities across a variety of fields, from oncology to dermatopathology and more.





