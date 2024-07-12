Global PFAS and Alternatives Market Report 2024, with Profiles of Over 500 Companies Developing PFAS Alternatives and PFAS Degradation Chemicals

Dublin, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and Alternatives Global Market 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

PFAS, otherwise known as 'forever chemicals,' are widespread in an array of everyday products. PFAS are a growing concern due to their environmental persistence and potential health risks. These manufactured chemicals are widespread and found in numerous everyday products like non-stick cookware, water repellents, stain-resistant fabrics, firefighting foams, and food packaging, where they are valued due to their high performance. There are more than 3000 types of PFAS commercially available on the world market today. However, regulatory restrictions on PFAS are gaining momentum.

Notably, California (by 2025) and New York (by 2024) have taken the lead by implementing bans, and the European Union is actively pushing for a similar restriction. As a result, various alternatives to PFAS across different industries and applications are being developed in response to growing environmental concerns and regulatory pressures surrounding PFAS use.

This extensive market research report provides a thorough analysis of the global Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) market and the emerging alternatives sector. As environmental concerns and regulatory pressures mount, this report offers crucial insights into the shifting landscape of PFAS usage, alternatives development, and market dynamics across various industries.

Report contents include:

Types of PFAS, chemical structure, properties, historical development, and types.

Environmental and health concerns associated with PFAS, including their persistence, bioaccumulation, toxicity, and widespread environmental contamination.

Comprehensive overview of the global regulatory landscape including international agreements, European Union regulations, United States policies, and Asian regulatory frameworks.

PFAS usage in key sectors such as semiconductors, textiles and clothing, food packaging, paints and coatings, ion exchange membranes, energy, low-loss materials for 5G, cosmetics, firefighting foam, automotive, electronics, and medical devices. Each industry section provides an overview of PFAS applications, regulatory implications, and emerging alternatives.

PFAS alternatives including PFAS-free release agents, non-fluorinated surfactants and dispersants, PFAS-free water and oil-repellent materials, fluorine-free liquid-repellent surfaces, and PFAS-free colorless transparent polyimide.

Methods for PFAS degradation and elimination, with a focus on bio-friendly approaches such as phytoremediation, microbial degradation, enzyme-based degradation, and other green technologies.

Market analysis and future outlook including a global PFAS market overview, regional market analysis, and market segmentation by industry.

Assessment of challenges and barriers to PFAS substitution, including technical performance gaps, cost considerations, and regulatory uncertainty. It offers projections, providing valuable insights for stakeholders across the PFAS and alternatives value chain.

Profiles of over 500 companies developing PFAS alternatives and PFAS degradation chemicals.

Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Introduction to PFAS

1.2 Definition and Overview of PFAS

1.3 Types of PFAS

1.3.1 Non-polymeric PFAS

1.3.1.1 Long-Chain PFAS

1.3.1.2 Short-Chain PFAS

1.3.2 Polymeric PFAS

1.3.2.1 Fluoropolymers (FPs)

1.3.2.2 Side-chain fluorinated polymers:

1.3.2.3 Perfluoropolyethers

1.4 Properties and Applications of PFAS

1.4.1 Water and Oil Repellency

1.4.2 Thermal and Chemical Stability

1.4.3 Surfactant Properties

1.5 Environmental and Health Concerns

1.5.1 Persistence in the Environment

1.5.2 Bioaccumulation

1.5.3 Toxicity and Health Effects

1.5.4 Environmental Contamination

1.6 PFAS Alternatives



2. GLOBAL REGULATORY LANDSCAPE

2.1 Impact of growing PFAS regulation

2.2 International Agreements

2.3 European Union Regulations

2.4 United States Regulations

2.5 Asian Regulations

2.6 Global Regulatory Trends and Outlook



3. INDUSTRY-SPECIFIC PFAS USAGE

3.1 Semiconductors

3.2 Textiles and Clothing

3.3 Food Packaging

3.4 Paints and Coatings

3.5 Ion Exchange membranes

3.6 Energy (excluding fuel cells)

3.7 Low-loss materials for 5G

3.8 Cosmetics

3.9 Firefighting Foam

3.10 Automotive

3.11 Electronics

3.12 Medical Devices



4. PFAS ALTERNATIVES

4.1 Market drivers

4.2 PFAS-Free Release Agents

4.2.1 Silicone-Based Alternatives

4.2.2 Hydrocarbon-Based Solutions

4.2.3 Performance Comparisons

4.3 Non-Fluorinated Surfactants and Dispersants

4.3.1 Bio-Based Surfactants

4.3.2 Silicon-Based Surfactants

4.3.3 Hydrocarbon-Based Surfactants

4.4 PFAS-Free Water and Oil-Repellent Materials

4.4.1 Dendrimers and Hyperbranched Polymers

4.4.2 PFA-Free Durable Water Repellent (DWR) Coatings

4.4.3 Silicone-Based Repellents

4.4.4 Nano-Structured Surfaces

4.5 Fluorine-Free Liquid-Repellent Surfaces

4.5.1 Superhydrophobic Coatings

4.5.2 Omniphobic Surfaces

4.5.3 Slippery Liquid-Infused Porous Surfaces (SLIPS)

4.6 PFAS-Free Colorless Transparent Polyimide

4.6.1 Novel Polymer Structures

4.6.2 Applications in Flexible Electronics



5. PFAS DEGRADATION AND ELIMINATION

5.1 Current methods for PFAS degradation and elimination

5.2 Bio-friendly methods

5.2.1 Phytoremediation

5.2.2 Microbial Degradation

5.2.3 Enzyme-Based Degradation

5.2.4 Mycoremediation

5.2.5 Biochar Adsorption

5.2.6 Green Oxidation Methods

5.2.7 Bio-based Adsorbents

5.2.8 Algae-Based Systems

5.3 Companies



6. MARKET ANALYSIS AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

6.1 Current Market Size and Segmentation

6.2 Impact of Regulations on Market Dynamics

6.2.1 Shift from Long-Chain to Short-Chain PFAS

6.2.2 Growth in PFAS-Free Alternatives Market

6.2.3 Regional Market Shifts Due to Regulatory Differences

6.3 Emerging Trends and Opportunities

6.3.1 Green Chemistry Innovations

6.3.2 Circular Economy Approaches

6.3.3 Digital Technologies for PFAS Management

6.4 Challenges and Barriers to PFAS Substitution

6.4.1 Technical Performance Gaps

6.4.2 Cost Considerations

6.4.3 Regulatory Uncertainty



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kmpn74

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.