Global Radiation Therapy Market with Focus on LINAC, 2024 Market Report: A $14.18 Billion Market in 2028, Registering a Projected CAGR of 6.75% During 2024-2028

Dublin, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Radiation Therapy Market with Focus on LINAC: Insights & Forecast (2024-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global radiation therapy market is expected to reach US$14.18 billion in 2028, witnessing growth at a CAGR of 6.75%, over the period 2024-2028.

Factors such as surging incidence of cancer cases, rising healthcare expenditure, upsurge in economic growth, growing aging population and expanding urbanization are expected to drive the market. The growth of the market would be challenged by severe side effects of the therapy and stringent regulations and barriers to implementation. A few notable trends may include increasing public awareness, rising preference towards non invasive procedures and advancements in technology.

The global radiation therapy market can be categorized into external beam radiation therapy, internal beam radiation therapy and others (systemic radiotherapy) on the basis of type. Further, the external beam radiation therapy market is segmented on the basis of type and devices.

Depending upon the type, the global external beam radiation therapy market can be categorized into following categories: Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT), Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT), Tomotherapy, Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy and Proton Therapy. Whereas, on the basis of devices, the global external beam radiation therapy market can be segmented into three categories, named as, LINAC (Linear Accelerators), proton beam therapy devices and compact advanced therapy devices.

The fastest growing regional market is North America due to continuous inclination to the usage of novel technologies, rising disposable income and healthcare expenditure in the region and rising awareness about procedures and sophisticated diagnostic techniques. Europe represents the second largest radiation therapy market and is already well-penetrated at developed market levels.

Key Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Rising Healthcare Expenditure

Surging Incidence of Cancer Cases

Expanding Urbanization

Growing Aging Population

Upsurge in Economic Growth

Adoption of Unhealthy Lifestyle

Key Trends and Developments

Shortage of Radiation Treatment Capacity

Advancements in Technology

Increasing Public Awareness

Rising Preference towards Non-Invasive Procedures

Emergence of Artificial Intelligence

Surface-guided Radiotherapy (SGRT)

Challenges

Severe Side Effects of Therapy

Stringent Regulations

Barriers to Implementation

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global radiation therapy market segmented on the basis of type.

The major regional and country markets (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Ion Beam Applications SA, Siemens Healthineers AG, Accuray Inc., Elekta AB, ViewRay, Inc. and Hitachi Ltd.) are also presented in detail.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 102 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $10.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $14.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview

1.1 Radiation Therapy

1.2 Types of Radiation Therapy

1.3 LINAC



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Radiation Therapy Market

2.2 Fall in Radiotherapy Courses

2.3 Fall in Patient Attendance

2.4 Challenges for Medical Workforce

2.5 Post-COVID Scenario



3. Market Analysis

3.1 Global Radiation Therapy Market by Value

3.2 Global Radiation Therapy Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Radiation Therapy Penetration Rate by Country

3.4 Global Radiation Therapy Market by Type

3.5 Global Radiation Therapy Market by Treatment Practice

3.6 Global Radiation Therapy Market by Region



4. Global External & Internal Beam Radiation Therapy Market

4.1 Global External Beam Radiation Therapy Market

4.2 Global External Beam Radiation Therapy Market by Type

4.3 Global External Beam Radiation Therapy Market by Devices

4.4 Global Internal Beam Radiation Therapy Market



5. Regional Market Analysis

5.1 North America

5.2 Europe

5.3 Asia Pacific

5.4 Latin America

5.5 Middle East & Africa



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Rising Healthcare Expenditure

6.1.2 Surging Incidence of Cancer Cases

6.1.3 Expanding Urbanization

6.1.4 Growing Aging Population

6.1.5 Upsurge in Economic Growth

6.1.6 Adoption of Unhealthy Lifestyle

6.2 Key Trends and Developments

6.2.1 Shortage of Radiation Treatment Capacity

6.2.2 Advancements in Technology

6.2.3 Increasing Public Awareness

6.2.4 Rising Preference towards Non-Invasive Procedures

6.2.5 Emergence of Artificial Intelligence

6.2.6 Surface-guided Radiotherapy (SGRT)

6.3 Challenges

6.3.1 Severe Side Effects of Therapy

6.3.2 Stringent Regulations

6.3.3 Barriers to Implementation



7. Competitive Landscape



8. Company Profiles

Ion Beam Applications

Siemens Healthineers

Accuray

Elekta

ViewRay

Hitachi

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/slfko3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment