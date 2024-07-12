Ramaiah Memorial Hospital Signs Long Term Collaboration Agreement with the Mount Sinai Health System in New York for Specialty Care Development and Quality and Technological Advancements

Bangalore, India, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ramaiah Memorial Hospital (RMH), one of India's leading multi-super-specialty quaternary care hospitals based at Bengaluru, Karnataka, has signed an exclusive agreement with the New York-based Mount Sinai Health System today, marking the beginning of a transformative partnership that aims at advancing healthcare services through collaborations in clinical excellence, quality of care, research, innovation and technology.

The collaboration, formalized through a long-term acollaboration agreement, reinforces the commitment of both institutions by provisioning Mount Sinai’s support to the Ramaiah Memorial Hospital to further advance the development of its clinical competencies and centers of excellence in a host of select specialty areas, including, but not limited to, Oncology, Cardiology, Neurosciences, Urology-Nephrology, and other Clinical Specialties.

A key component of the Ramaiah-Mount Sinai collaboration will include the periodic review of Ramaiah’s complex clinical cases by both Ramaiah’s and Mount Sinai’s top clinical experts across various clinical specialties to assist Ramaiah in identifying the best treatment options for patients.

Speaking on this momentous occasion, Dr. M. R. Jayaram, Chairman–Gokula Education Foundation, shared, "At Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, we are excited to announce this significant collaboration with Mount Sinai in New York which is aimed to advance clinical excellence, enhance patient care, safety, quality, further medical innovation and technology, and take the standard of the overall healthcare offerings to the next level."

Dr. Szabi Dorotovics, President of Mount Sinai International, said, "It is in the spirit of Kempe Gowda – the founder of Bengaluru - who, to this day, is remembered for enabling the citizens of Bengaluru enhance their development and prosperity, that Mount Sinai and the Ramaiah Memorial Hospital have now forged our long-term collaboration and partnership. Together, we seek to provide the citizens of Bengaluru, and the State of Karnataka, with the highest international standards of healthcare to enhance their wellness, and thereby, their prosperity."

Shri M R Sreenivasa Murthy, Chief Executive, Gokula Education Foundation (Medical), said, “Our commitment to clinical excellence is a testament to our continuous strive to improve and innovate. We invest in the latest technology and techniques to ensure that our patients have access to the most advanced treatments available, and we are constantly working to improve our processes and procedures to deliver better outcomes for our patients. The collaboration with Mount Sinai in New York is a step towards taking this commitment further for the benefit of our patients and the clinical fraternity."

Dr SC Nagendra Swamy, President–Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, emphasized the hospital's dedication to clinical excellence and continuous improvement, stating, “With our strategic collaboration with Mount Sinai Hospital New York, our offerings as a leading healthcare provider in the region will be compounded manifolds and will open doors for providing patient care, safety and quality excellence along with possible medical research for our clinicians as well as to learn and acquire the latest clinical exposures from the best minds at Mount Sinai via virtual webinars, workshops and on-site case reviews/discussions as part of the collaboration initiative. Ramaiah is committed to empowering its team of healthcare professionals through advanced training programs, workshops, and access to the latest medical research, knowledge, techniques and technologies.”

Dr. David L. Reich, President–Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens, emphasized that “The pairing of Mount Sinai with the Ramaiah Memorial Hospital is an ideal partnership combining two leading institutions with long histories that are dedicated to medical education, clinical innovation, and an unwavering focus on providing world-class healthcare services to their patients. In the coming years of our collaboration, it will be my honor to facilitate Ramaiah’s access to Mount Sinai’s clinical and management expertise and best-practices, and I look forward to our continuously-evolving mutual engagement.”

Ramaiah Memorial Hospital and Mount Sinai look forward to a fruitful collaboration that will set new benchmarks in healthcare delivery and positively impact the lives of patients in India and in the sub-continent.

About Ramaiah Memorial Hospital

Ramaiah Memorial Hospital (RMH) is a Multi-Super-Specialty Quaternary Care Hospital, located in the heart of Bangalore city, India. The state-of-the-art, 500+ bed hospital is equipped with all the modern facilities including cutting-edge medical technologies, modular Operation Theatres, advanced ICUs, spacious ward rooms etc which all come together to offer comprehensive medical services in more than 30 specialties. RMH as a multi-disciplinary quaternary care hospital has internationally-benchmarked capabilities in the field of Organ Transplantation, Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, Medical, Surgical, Radiation & Hematological Oncosciences, Nuclear Medicine, Neurology, Neurosurgery and Neurointerventions, Medical, Surgical & Interventional Gastroenterology, Joint Replacement & Arthroscopic Surgeries, Urology-Nephrology, High-end Gynaec-oncology surgeries, Robotic Surgeries in Urology, Gynaecology, Oncosurgery and Gastroenterology; Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery, High-End Cosmetology, Laparoscopic Surgeries and Vascular Surgeries.

RMH also functions as a one stop super-specialty medical care destination by offering highly advanced Diagnostic, Therapeutic and Intensive Critical Care facilities along with services on Alternative Therapies that are complemented by our Ramaiah Indic Specialty Ayurveda Restoration Hospital (RISA) located adjacent to RMH.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

Mount Sinai Health System is one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area, with 48,000 employees working across eight hospitals, more than 400 outpatient practices, more than 600 research and clinical labs, a school of nursing, and a leading school of medicine and graduate education. Mount Sinai advances health for all people, everywhere, by taking on the most complex health care challenges of our time—discovering and applying new scientific learning and knowledge; developing safer, more effective treatments; educating the next generation of medical leaders and innovators; and supporting local communities by delivering high-quality care to all who need it.

Through the integration of its hospitals, labs, and schools, Mount Sinai offers comprehensive health care solutions from birth through geriatrics, leveraging innovative approaches such as artificial intelligence and informatics while keeping patients’ medical and emotional needs at the center of all treatment. The Health System includes approximately 9,000 primary and specialty care physicians and 11 free-standing joint-venture centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida. Hospitals within the System are consistently ranked by Newsweek’s® “The World’s Best Smart Hospitals, Best in State Hospitals, World Best Hospitals and Best Specialty Hospitals” and by U.S. News & World Report's® “Best Hospitals” and “Best Children’s Hospitals.” The Mount Sinai Hospital is on the U.S. News & World Report® “Best Hospitals” Honor Roll for 2023-2024.

For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Media Contact:

For Ramaiah Memorial Hospital: Debjani Baidyaray | debjani@msrmh.com |+91 9901 024 455

For Mount Sinai Health System: Lucia Lee | lucia.lee@mountsinai.org | 917 837 8914