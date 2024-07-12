SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. - OVID

NEW YORK, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (“Ovid” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OVID). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Ovid and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On March 30, 2021, Ovid issued a press release announcing that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”) had secured global rights from Ovid to develop and commercialize the investigational medicine soticlestat (TAK-935/OV935) for the treatment of developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, including Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. Then, on June 17, 2024, Ovid issued a press release announcing that “Takeda’s Skyline study in Dravet syndrome narrowly missed its primary endpoint of reduction in convulsive seizure frequency” and that “Takeda’s Skyway study in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome missed its primary endpoint of reduction in major motor drop seizures[.]”

On this news, Ovid’s stock price fell $2.50 per share, or 75.99%, to close at $0.79 per share on June 17, 2024.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.