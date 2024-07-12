SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Target Hospitality Corp. - TH

NEW YORK, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Target Hospitality Corp. (“Target Hospitality” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TH). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Target Hospitality and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 10, 2024, Target Hospitality issued a press release announcing that it had “received notice that the U.S. government intends to terminate the existing South Texas Family Residential Center (‘STFRC’) services agreement with Target’s migrant programming partner (‘STFRC Partner’), effective in 60 days, or on or about August 9, 2024 (‘Effective Date’).” Target Hospitality stated that it “intends to provide operational and financial updates giving effect to the termination prior to June 30, 2024.”

On this news, Target Hospitality’s stock price fell $3.305 per share, or 31.48%, to close at $7.195 per share on June 11, 2024.

