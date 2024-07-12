Global Fingerprint Module Industry Report 2024, with Coverage of Anviz, Aratek, Integrated Biometics, Miaxis Biometrics, NEXT Biometrics, Nitgen, SecuGen and Techtonics

Dublin, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fingerprint Module - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Fingerprint Module was valued at an estimated US$5.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$19.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the fingerprint module market is driven by several factors, including the increasing adoption of biometric authentication, advancements in sensor technology, and the rising demand for secure and convenient access solutions. The proliferation of smartphones and other consumer electronics with integrated fingerprint sensors has significantly boosted market growth. Additionally, the implementation of biometric systems in government and corporate sectors for enhanced security and identity verification has further propelled demand.



Technological innovations, such as the development of more compact and efficient sensors, have expanded the application scope of fingerprint modules, making them suitable for use in emerging areas like IoT devices and automotive systems. As security concerns and the need for efficient authentication continue to rise, the fingerprint module market is expected to experience substantial growth, driven by ongoing advancements and broader adoption across various industries.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Consumer Electronics Application segment, which is expected to reach US$13.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 20.4%. The Stand-Alone Device Application segment is also set to grow at 16.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.6 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 25.2% CAGR to reach $4.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Fingerprint Module Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Anviz Global, Inc., Aratek International, HID Global Corporation, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors Featured:

Anviz Global, Inc.

Aratek International

HID Global Corporation

IDEMIA France SAS

Integrated Biometrics LLC

Mantra Softech (India) Pvt., Ltd.

Miaxis Biometrics Co., Ltd.

NEC Corporation

NEXT Biometrics Group ASA

Nitgen Co., Ltd.

Raviraj Technologies

SecuGen Corporation

Shenzhen CAMA Biometrics Co., Ltd.

Suprema, Inc.

Techtonics India

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 301 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Fingerprint Module - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Adoption of Biometric Authentication Throws the Spotlight on Fingerprint Modules

Technological Advancements in Sensor Technology Propel Market Growth

Rising Demand for Secure Access Control Drives Adoption of Fingerprint Modules

Integration with Mobile Devices Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Growing Focus on Enhanced Security Generates Demand for Advanced Biometric Solutions

Enhanced Accuracy and Speed Strengthen Business Case for Fingerprint Modules

Increasing Use of Fingerprint Modules in Banking and Finance Spurs Market Growth

Innovations in Miniaturization and Integration Propel Market Expansion

Rising Demand for Contactless Biometric Solutions

The Role of Fingerprint Modules in Reducing Fraud and Identity Theft

Strategic Collaborations and Partnerships Expand Biometric Offerings

Growing Utilization in Healthcare

The Impact of COVID-19 on Biometric Security Needs

Increasing Use of Fingerprint Modules in Government Applications Expands Market Opportunities

Advances in Multi-Modal Biometrics Drive Adoption of Fingerprint Modules

Growing Popularity of Fingerprint Authentication in E-commerce Spurs Market Growth

Focus on Enhancing User Experience and Security Drives Demand

The Role of Cloud-Based Biometric Solutions in Expanding Market Reach

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yyt48v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment