SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Officers and Directors of NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) for Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

NEW YORK, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating officers and directors of NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. (“NAPCO” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NSSC). Investors who have continuously held shares since November 2022 are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether NAPCO and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in breaches of fiduciary duties.

Please know that you do not need to incur losses to participate in the NAPCO matter.

[Click here for information about joinin g th e class]

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.