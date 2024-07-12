Pain Management Drugs Market Size to Worth USD 120.16 Bn by 2033

Ottawa, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pain management drugs market size is predicted to increase from USD 81.15 billion in 2023 to approximately USD 120.16 billion by 2033, According to Precedence Research. The market is growing due to the increased number of surgeries due to accidents.



The pain management drugs market encompasses the pharmaceutical segment dedicated to the development, production, and sale of medications designed to alleviate or manage pain. Pain management drugs include administering a variety of pain-relieving drugs, including nonopioids, combination opioids, mild opioids, strong opioids, adjuvant therapies, and nonpharmacological treatments. The choice of medication is determined by its efficiency for the specific pain type and the risk of adverse effects.

Monitoring the medications efficiency and adverse effects is critical, and the dosage or therapy can be changed if the pain worsens, or the decision is considered inappropriate. Some forms of pain, such as cancer-related pain, have an unexpected course and duration, necessitating flexibility in pain treatment. Some patients experience different forms of pain, and modifying the way of administering pain medicine may increase its effectiveness. For example, moving from oral to patch or subcutaneous pain pump may enhance the efficiency of pain relief.

Pain Management Drugs Market Revenue (USD Million), By Drug Class

Drug Class 2022 2023 NSAIDs 22,013.2 22,905.2 Opioids 27,275.7 28,067.5 Anesthetics 4,073.2 4,232.7 Antidepressants 8,561.5 9,053.9 Anticonvulsants 10,183.5 10,461.5 Others 6,302.9 6,433.5

Pain Management Drugs Market Revenue (USD Million), By Indication

Indication 2022 2023 Arthiritic Pain 5,708.5 5,986.6 Neuropathic Pain 8,962.3 9,252.9 Chronic Back Pain 4,298.2 4,520.4 Post-operative Pain 31,591.5 32,535.3 Musculoskeletal Pain 17,928.8 18,718.5 Cancer Pain 6,275.0 6,454.1

Pain Management Drugs Market Key Insights

North America dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 44.80% in 2023.

By drug class, the opioids segment has contributed more than 34.80% of revenue share in 2023.

By indication, the post-operative pain segment has captured more than 39.80% of revenue share in 2023.

By distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment has recorded the biggest revenue share of 35.90 % in 2023.

Pain Management Drugs Market Projections by Region Shows:

North America pain management drugs market size was estimated at USD 36.35 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach at a CAGR of 4% from 2024 to 2033.



Europe pain management drugs market size surpassed USD 13.91 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a CAGR of 4% from 2024 to 2033.



Asia Pacific pain management drugs market was valued at USD 24.36 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2024 to 2033.



U.S. Pain Management Drugs Market Size and Forecast

The U.S. pain management drugs market size reached USD 30.86 billion in 2023 and is expected to be worth around USD 43.18 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3% from 2024 to 2033.

North America dominated the pain management drugs market in 2023. The U.S. pain management medicine industry is rapidly expanding as healthcare providers place a greater focus on complete pain management strategies. These regimens, which include drugs, therapy, injections, and exercise, assist patients in properly managing various forms of pain. Chronic pain, a frequent symptom of many accidents and diseases, has a substantial impact on the quality of life for millions of Americans.

Pain management professionals play an important role in pain management by providing individualized therapies that contribute to greater physical and emotional health for persons suffering from chronic pain. With over 100 million Americans struggling with chronic pain, the pain management drugs market is expanding, meeting an important healthcare demand.

Asia Pacific is observed to grow at the fastest growth during the forecast period. The rising incidence of chronic pain conditions, such as arthritis, cancer, and neuropathic pain, is driving the demand for pain management drugs. An aging population contributes to the higher prevalence of these conditions, necessitating effective pain management solutions. Improved awareness and diagnosis of pain-related conditions among both healthcare professionals and patients are leading to increased demand for pain management drugs. Educational campaigns and better access to healthcare information are helping people recognize and seek treatment for their pain.

Scope of Pain Management Drugs Market

Report Attribute Key Statistics Market Size in 2033 USD 120.16 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 84.07 Billion Growth Rate From 2024 to 2033 CAGR of 4% Base Year 2023 Historical Year 2021-2022 Forecast Period 2024 to 2033 Segments Covered By Drug Class, By Indication, By Distribution Channel Regional Scope North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Pain Management Drugs Market Segments Outlook

Drug Class Outlook

The opioids segment dominated the pain management drugs market in 2023. Opioids are medications that work with nerve cells to alleviate pain. They are given by healthcare practitioners to treat moderate to severe pain, including cancer-related, acute, post-surgical and vascular conditions.

To prevent addiction, physicians have changed their prescribing methods to limit opioid duration and strength. Over 100 opioids, such as oxycodone, morphine, hydrocodone, oxymorphone, fentanyl, codeine, methadone, hydromorphone, and heroin, are used to treat pain, stress, gastrointestinal, mood, and respiration.

Indication Outlook

The post-operative pain segment dominated the pain management drugs market in 2023. Pain treatment is critical for individuals having surgery because it provides considerable physiological advantages. Monitoring pain alleviation is becoming an essential post-operative quality indicator. Postoperative pain treatment seeks to alleviate or eliminate pain and suffering while minimizing adverse effects.

Pain can be treated with various medications, routes, and modes, the most common being opioid-based analgesia. Enhanced recovery methods are becoming increasingly common, including multimodal opioid sparing regimens. Understanding the various drugs and delivery methods is critical for designing postoperative regimens to specific patient demands.

Distribution Outlook

Th retail pharmacies segment dominated the pain management drugs market in 2023. Retail pharmacies provide a personal touch and convenience through walk-in contacts with pharmacists who can answer inquiries regarding prescription interactions, side effects, and cost-effective alternatives. Pharmacists frequently interact with primary care professionals and specialists to provide a comprehensive approach to patient care. Customers may save time and effort by picking up medications as well as everyday necessities at one location.

Pain Management Drugs Market Dynamics

Driver: Increasing chronic prevalence

Human longevity increases the risk of noncommunicable diseases (NDSs), with low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) accounting for more than 77% of all NCD mortality. India, which has about one-fifth of the world’s populations, is experiencing a significant health and epidemiological transition.

The age of beginning of seven chronic illnesses, as well as their related risk factors, is critical for policymakers to estimate future healthcare requirements and investment.

Restraint: Persistence of symptoms

Pain is a multifaceted sensation impacted by elements such as tissue damage, mood, prior pain experiences, and comprehension of the source and importance. Untreated pain might impede therapy. Chronic pain evaluation should be comprehensive and broad-based.

The persistence of symptoms is critical in prescription, since patients may be subjected to cumulative medication damage over time. If a patient's pain persists after numerous drugs, they should be tapered or discontinued in stages to ensure long-term effectiveness. If a patient experiences brief pain relief, drugs should be tapered intermittently to see whether symptoms have gone spontaneously or if the patient is pain-free because of ongoing pharmaceutical effectiveness.

Opportunity: Advanced technology

Advances in biotechnology have resulted in the creation of novel pharmacological remedies, such as gold nanorods coupled with TNF siRNA, which have been found to alleviate heat discomfort in rats. Tramadol hydrochloride coupled to nanoparticles containing endogenous ligands has been shown to have superior pharmacological features, including extended-release periods and greater absorption when compared to tramadol alone.

Magnetofection, or the intrathecal injection of gold-iron nanoparticles having magnetic characteristics, is another way of being investigated. Voltage-controlled microfluidic devices have the potential to enable accurate, remote medicine release, allowing for individualized chronic pain management regimes. Automated patch clamping (APM) is a device used in pain research that records ion channel potentials faster than previous human approaches.

Pain Management Drugs Market Leaders

Novartis

Merck

Depomed

AstraZeneca

GlaxoSmithKline

Endo International

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Abbott

Pfizer

Teva Pharmaceutical

Recent Developments:

In December 2023, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has introduced a novel non-opioid painkiller that considerably reduces pain in diabetic and chronic nerve pain sufferers, paving the possibility for a therapy free of addiction dangers. The medicine is part of the company's development into cystic fibrosis therapies, which is a hereditary illness that affects the lungs and frequently causes premature death.

In May 2024, researchers from Virginia Commonwealth University, the university of Texas in Austin, and the university of Virginia are working to create a safer medication for treating chronic pain. opioids, the most effective pain relievers, are extremely addictive, contributing to public health concern such as a substance use disorder and overdose.

Segment Covered in the Report

By Drug Class

NSAIDs

Opioids

Anesthetics

Antidepressants

Anticonvulsants

Others

By Indication

Arthritic Pain

Neuropathic Pain

Chronic Back Pain

Post-Operative Pain

Cancer Pain

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



