Vallourec: Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares comprising the share capital

Meudon, July 12th 2024

Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights

and shares comprising the share capital

Article L. 233-8-II of the French Code de commerce and

Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF)

Date Total number

of outstanding shares Theoretical total number of voting rights (1) Net total number

of voting rights (2) 30 June 2024 237 271 828 229 877 070 229 769 402 31 May 2024 237 271 828 229 877 070 229 769 402 30 April 2024 237 271 828 229 877 070 229 769 402 31 March 2024 237 271 828 229 877 070 229 769 402 29 February 2024 237 271 828 229 877 070 229 769 402 31 January 2024 237 271 828 229 877 070 229 769 402 31 December 2023 237 271 828 229 877 070 229 769 402 30 November 2023 236 781 727 229 386 969 229 279 301 31 October 2023 236 781 727 229 386 969 229 279 301 30 September 2023 236 635 229 229 240 471 229 132 803 31 August 2023 236 619 061 229 240 471 229 132 803 31 July 2023 236 619 061 229 240 471 229 132 803 30 June 2023 235 532 187 229 240 471 229 132 803 31 May 2023 231 777 627 229 228 999 229 080 116 30 April 2023 231 777 627 229 228 999 229 080 116 31 March 2023 231 777 627 229 228 999 229 080 116 28 February 2023 231 777 627 229 228 999 229 080 116 31 January 2023 231 777 627 229 228 999 229 080 116 31 December 2022 231 777 627 229 228 999 229 080 116 30 November 2022 231 777 627 229 228 999 229 080 116 31 October 2022 231 777 627 229 228 999 229 080 116 30 September 2022 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 779 545 31 August 2022 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 779 545 31 July 2022 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 779 545 30 June 2022 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 779 502 31 May 2022 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763 30 April 2022 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763 31 March 2022 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763 28 February 2022 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763 31 January 2022 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763 31 December 2021 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763 30 November 2021 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763 31 October 2021 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763 30 September 2021 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763 31 August 2021 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 740 763 31 July 2021 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 714 160 30 June 2021 228 928 428 228 928 428 228 914 031 31 May 2021 11 449 694 11 811 810 11 797 413 30 April 2021 11 449 694 11 811 772 11 790 691 31 March 2021 11 449 694 11 811 662 11 810 581 28 February 2021 11 449 694 11 809 473 11 808 392 31 January 2021 11 449 694 11 809 652 11 808 571 31 December 2020 11 449 694 11 810 456 11 809 375 30 November 2020 11 449 694 11 809 708 11 808 627 31 October 2020 11 449 694 11 809 929 11 808 848 30 September 2020 11 449 694 11 809 877 11 808 796 31 August 2020 11 449 694 11 792 317 11 791 236 31 July 2020 11 449 694 11 792 291 11 791 210 30 June 2020 11 449 694 11 792 487 11 791 352 31 May 2020 11 449 694 11 825 998 11 810 412 30 April 2020 457 987 760 467 246 708 466 723 205 31 March 2020 457 987 760 467 212 665 466 689 162 29 February 2020 457 987 760 470 490 431 469 966 928 31 January 2020 457 987 760 470 448 503 469 925 000 31 December 2019 457 987 760 470 435 812 469 912 309 30 November 2019 457 987 760 470 400 552 469 877 049 31 October 2019 457 987 760 470 391 503 469 868 000 30 September 2019 457 987 760 470 373 857 469 850 354 31 August 2019 457 987 760 470 365 861 469 842 358 31 July 2019 457 987 760 470 354 599 469 831 096

(1) According to Art. 223- 11 of the AMF General Regulations the theoretical (or gross) number of voting rights is used on the basis of all shares with voting rights, including shares temporarily deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, liquidity contract treasury shares), but excluding shares which have no voting rights (preferred shares).

(2) The net number of voting rights (or voting rights “exercisable at a Shareholders’ Meeting”) is calculated by excluding shares without voting rights. It is provided for public information.

The by-laws of Vallourec contain a provision imposing an obligation to declare crossing thresholds in addition to those relating to legal thresholds.

The by-laws of Vallourec contain a provision imposing an obligation to declare crossing thresholds in addition to those relating to legal thresholds.





