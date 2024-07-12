Zweig Group Announces Winners of 2024 Awards

Fayetteville, AR, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zweig Group is proud to announce the winners of its prestigious 2024 awards, celebrating outstanding achievements within the architecture, engineering, environmental, planning, construction, and related professional services (AEC) industries.

“We are incredibly proud to announce the winners of the 2024 Best Firms To Work For, Hot Firm List, and Marketing Excellence Awards,” said Zweig Group CEO Chad Clinehens. “These awards highlight the exemplary achievements and innovation within the AEC industry. Our winners have demonstrated exceptional commitment to creating outstanding workplaces, driving significant growth, and executing impactful marketing strategies. Their success sets a high standard for the industry and showcases the remarkable talent and dedication that propel the AEC sector forward.”

Best Firms To Work For Award

The 2024 Best Firms To Work For Award honors outstanding workplaces in the AEC industry. These companies are recognized for their exceptional investment in the employee experience, creating environments where employees feel valued, can make a difference, and understand how their contributions align with the overall mission and success of the firm. Firms were evaluated on various criteria including culture, workplace practices, employee benefits, retention rates, and professional development from both management and staff perspectives. Awards were given in multiple categories based on firm size and discipline. This year, Zweig Group has partnered with the School of PE to present the Best Firms To Work For. See the full list of winners here!

Hot Firm List

The 2024 Hot Firm List honors the fastest-growing AEC firms, ranking them based on three-year growth in gross revenue by both percentage and dollar growth. This year, Universal Engineering Sciences secured the number one spot for the fourth consecutive year, followed by Verdantas in second place and Salas O’Brien in third. RMA Companies and Ardurra complete the top five positions. See the full list of winners here!

Marketing Excellence Award

The 2024 Marketing Excellence Award recognize outstanding and effective marketing within the AEC industry. Participants submitted entries in various categories, including advertising, brand refresh, integrated marketing, social media campaigns, video marketing, and more. Entries were judged by an external team of senior AEC marketing professionals based on creativity, messaging, results, and design quality. See the full list of winners here!

ElevateAEC Conference & Awards Gala

Winners of these awards will be honored at a black-tie gala during Zweig Group’s 2024 ElevateAEC Conference & Awards Gala, taking place in Tampa Bay, Florida, September 18-19. This premier event offers networking opportunities, professional development sessions, and celebrates the achievements of top AEC firms.

For more information about the ElevateAEC Conference & Awards Gala and to see the complete list of award winners, visit our website.

####

About Zweig Group

Zweig Group, three times on the Inc. 500/5000 list, is the industry leader and premiere authority in AEC firm management and marketing, the go-to source for data and research, and the leading provider of customized learning and training. Zweig Group exists to help AEC firms succeed in a complicated and challenging marketplace through services that include Mergers & Acquisitions, Strategic Planning, Valuation, Executive Search, Board of Director Services, Ownership Transition, Marketing & Branding, and Business Development Training. The firm has offices in Dallas and Fayetteville, Arkansas. Subscribe to the Zweig Group's weekly business management newsletter here.