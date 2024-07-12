Global Business Jet Market Report 2024-2033: Strategies & Key Plans for Top Players - Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault, Textron and Embraer

Dublin, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Business Jet Market - 2024-2033 - Market Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, Strategies & Key Plans for OEMs, Trends & Growth Opportunities and Market Outlook through 2033 - Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault, Textron, Embraer" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Business Jet Market on a Strong Footing amid Headwinds



The Global Business Jet Market continues to be on a strong footing as reflected by the recent aircraft deliveries trend and robust order backlog positions being maintained by all industry OEMs. The deliveries of business jets witnessed a marginal, year-on-year increase for 2023 at 730 units, as against 712 units for 2022 and are projected to remain strong for 2024 given the strength of Q1 2024 deliveries.

However, the industry continues to face headwinds, in form, of supply chain challenges causing capacity constraints, shortage of skilled workforce and regulatory, policy and sustainability challenges as well as activism over it.

The industry OEMs continue to maintain significant order backlogs and register strong aftermarket activity which is likely to provide revenue stability and strong incoming cash flow stream from MRO activity over near term as fleet utilization levels for business jets continue to surge across most key markets, including, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific amid slowing down of overall macroeconomic growth in response to a major monetary policy tightening underway globally and geopolitical conflicts as well as wars across several regions and parts of the world.



Strong Long-Term Fundamentals for Business Aviation amid Persistent Near-Term Challenges



The long term view for business aviation remains upbeat and growth-bound with strong market fundamentals, underscored by economic growth & wealth creation, combined with the unbeatable promise of safety, convenience, efficiency and privacy. However, near-term challenges continue to persist; in form of, a complex, uncertain & challenging macroeconomic environment marked by high inflation, rising interest rates and sustained geopolitical instability with the Russia-Ukraine war continuing unabated in its third year and Israel's war operations in Gaza and escalations of confrontation with Iran & Hezbollah keeping the entire Middle East region on the edge; which may impact order intake for new jets over near term with global economy projected to slow down. Further, continued monetary policy tightening, underway across most parts of the world, is sparking global recessionary fears.



Transition to Sustainability being the Topmost, Long-Term Priority for Business Aviation:



Sustainability challenges remain the top medium to long-term priority for business aviation while facing a strong activism & public backlash over emissions amid regulatory uncertainties. The industry is required to achieve carbon-neutrality by 2050 by transitioning to sustainable energy sources. Further, the active pursuit of research by the industry seeking radical aerodynamic improvements for reducing Carbon emissions, rapidly scaling up SAF production and active transitioning towards electrification & hybrid propulsion are the harbingers & building blocks for the creation of a new, sustainability-oriented & environmentally-attuned business aviation industry & eco-system going forward



Against this backdrop, the report provides comprehensive insights & strategic analysis into the Global Business Jet market with focus on a blend of quantitative & qualitative analysis.

Part 1 of the report analyzes the current market size, drivers & competitive landscape for business jets.

Part 2 provides detailed analysis on key industry OEMs, including, profiles & snapshot of product portfolios, financial analysis, SWOT framework analysis and key insights into the strategies & plans of these OEMs.

Part 3 projects the market evolution likely over medium term with analysis of key market & technological trends, issues & challenges, market developments & potential growth opportunities which could be leveraged by the industry value chain. The report concludes by analyzing market evolution and projecting demand outlook for business jets through the end of present decade

Companies Featured

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

Bombardier Inc.

Dassault Aviation SA

Textron Aviation

Embraer SA

Key Topics Covered:



Part 1: Market Size, Segmentation & Competitive Landscape



Section - 1 - Global Business Jet Market

Market Overview

Global Business Aircraft Fleet - Size, Evolution & Growth Rate

Market Size

Market Segmentation & Competing Aircraft Programs across Key Segments

Key Market Drivers

Section - 2 - Competitive Landscape

Global Market for Business Jets - Market Share for OEMs

Market Share for OEMs based on Aircraft Shipments

Market Share for OEMs based on Revenues/Billings

Business Jet Deliveries Split by Programs across Key Industry OEMs for 2023 and H1 2024

Part 2: Analysis on Key Industry OEMs



Section - 3 - Top 5 Industry OEMs - Profiles & Product Portfolio Snapshot

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

Bombardier Inc.

Dassault Aviation S.A.

Textron Aviation

Embraer S.A.

Section 4 - Financial Performance Analysis - Top 5 Industry OEMs

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Order Intake & Aircraft Deliveries Trend

Order Backlog Position

Section 5 - OEM Strategies & Plans - Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans for Top 5 Industry OEMs - Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault, Textron Aviation, Embraer

Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section 6 - SWOT Analysis - On Top 5 Industry OEMs

Part 3: Market & Technology Trends, Emerging Demand Scenario and Strategic Market Outlook through 2033



Section 7 - Key Trends

Section 8 - Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section 9 - Global Business Jet Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 10 - Strategic Market Outlook through 2033

10.1 Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Business Jets

10.2 Global Demand Outlook for Business Jets - Forecast to 2033

10.3 Global Demand Projections for Key Market Segments: - Based on Aircraft Size (Light, Medium & Heavy Jets)

Aircraft Delivery Units projections for Segments

Value of Projected Aircraft Deliveries across Segments

Growth Rates for Segments

Fleet Size Growth for Segments

10.4 Demand Projections for Key Geographic Markets & Regions: - North America, Europe, Latin America, CIS, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific

Aircraft Delivery Units projections for Key Markets/Regions

Value of Projected Aircraft Deliveries for Key Markets /Regions

Fleet Size Growth projections for Markets/Regions

Aircraft Delivery Units projections for Key Market Segments across Markets/Regions

Value of Projected Aircraft Deliveries across Key Market Segments for Markets /Regions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xxn5n5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.