SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to Release 2024 Second Quarter Results and Host Conference Call

TORONTO, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (“SmartCentres”) (TSX: SRU.UN) announced today that it will be reporting its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2024 after the market closes on Thursday, August 8, 2024.



Management will hold a conference call on Friday, August 9, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (ET). Interested parties are invited to access the call at least 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call by dialing 1-855-353-9183 and then keying in the conference access code 75488#. A recording of this call will be made available Friday, August 9, 2024, through to Friday, August 16, 2024. To access the recording, please call 1-855-201-2300 and enter the conference access code 75488# and then key in the playback access code 0114493#.

Recordings of SmartCentres’ current and previous conference calls can be found at www.smartcentres.com/investing.

About SmartCentres

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 193 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $11.9 billion in assets and owns 35.1 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 97.7% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

