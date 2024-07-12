Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Helen of Troy Limited (“Helen of Troy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HELE) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors of Helen of Troy that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : lesley@portnoylaw.com , to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On July 9, 2024, Helen of Troy released its first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results, reporting that “net sales revenue decreased $57.8 million, or 12.2%, to $416.8 million, compared to $474.7” the year prior. The Company also reported that the decline was partly attributable to “lower replenishment orders from retail customers and the impact of the shipping disruption at the Company's Tennessee distribution facility due to automation startup issues affecting some of the segment's small retail customer and direct-to-consumer orders.”

On this news, Helen of Troy’s stock price fell $24.68, or 27.7%, to close at $64.33 per share on July 9, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

Persons with non-public information regarding Helen of Troy should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program.

Please visit our website to review more information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising