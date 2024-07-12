Paybotic Announces Strategic Partnership with Korona POS and Appspensary to Offer Comprehensive Retail and E-Commerce Solution for U.S. Dispensaries

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paybotic, a leader in cannabis payments, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Korona POS and Appspensary, aiming to provide a comprehensive retail and e-commerce solution tailored for dispensaries across the United States.



This collaboration brings together the strengths and reliability of three industry leaders to support the unique needs of cannabis dispensaries. Paybotic's proven expertise in cannabis payments, Korona POS's robust point-of-sale technology, and Appspensary's cutting-edge compliance and tech solutions will collectively offer dispensaries a seamless and efficient operational experience. Dispensaries can now access a fully integrated system that covers all aspects of retail and e-commerce, from payment processing to point-of-sale and compliance. With Paybotic's unmatched uptime, Korona POS's state-of-the-art technology, and Appspensary's regulatory expertise, dispensaries are assured of a reliable and secure solution that supports their business growth. The partnership ensures around-the-clock technical support and continuous software updates, ensuring dispensaries stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving industry. Appspensary’s tech solutions ensure that all transactions and operations are fully compliant with state and federal regulations, giving dispensary owners peace of mind. Streamlined operations lead to increased efficiency and productivity, allowing dispensary owners to focus on what they do best – serving their customers.

"We are thrilled to partner with Korona POS and Appspensary to offer dispensaries a robust and reliable retail and e-commerce solution," said Dennis Bruneau, Vice President of Sales and Customer Success at Paybotic. "This partnership underscores our commitment to providing dispensaries with the tools they need to thrive in a competitive market."

About Paybotic: Paybotic is the cannabis industry’s premier FinTech company, with over a decade of experience creating a full suite of cutting-edge payment processing solutions for the cannabis industry. Our team of experienced industry professionals specializes in scalable, transparent, financial solutions for all high-risk, legal businesses.

For more information about this partnership or to inquire about our solutions, please visit Paybotic.com/pos-partnership/

Media Contact: Bryan Pascual

Marketing Director

Bpascual@Paybotic.com

(561) 467-6503