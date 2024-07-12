Universal Security Instruments Announces its Fourth-Quarter and Year-End Results

| Source: Universal Security Instruments, Inc. Universal Security Instruments, Inc.

OWINGS MILLS, Md., July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE Amex: UUU) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and its fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

The Company reported:

  • For the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024, sales decreased $1,096,298 (18.5%) to $4,831,469 from $5,927,767 from the comparable period last year. The Company reported a net loss of $476,671, or $0.21 per basic and diluted share compared to net income of $284,635, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share for the comparable period of the previous year.
  • For the twelve months ended March 31, 2024, sales decreased $2,276,200 (10.3%) to $19,902,673 versus $22,178,873 for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. The Company reported a net loss of $395,790, or $0.17 per basic and diluted share, versus net income of $720,411 or $0.31 per basic and diluted share, for the same period last year. Results for the twelve months ended March 31, 2023, included the receipt of a federal employee retention credit of approximately $181,000 during the second fiscal quarter of the fiscal year.

Harvey Grossblatt, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “Included in the current year results is approximately $150,000 related to an insurance audit of a prior year and an increase in the provision for credit losses of approximately $168,000 recorded in the fourth fiscal quarter. The increase in the provision for credit losses includes amounts with respect to which the Company has filed suit against one of its customers. In addition, sales were impacted by supply chain issues and rising ocean freight rates.”

UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC. is a distributor of safety and security devices. Founded in 1969, the Company has an over 55-year heritage of developing innovative and easy-to-install products, including smoke, fire and carbon monoxide alarms. For more information on Universal Security Instruments, visit our website at www.universalsecurity.com.

UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
 
 Three Months Ended March 31,
  2024   2023 
Net sales$4,831,469  $5,927,767 
Net (loss) income (476,671)  284,635 
Net (loss) income per share – basic and diluted (0.21)  0.12 
   
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding  
Basic and diluted
 2,312,887
   2,312,887
 


 Fiscal Year Ended March 31,
  2024   2023 
Net sales$19,902,673  $22,178,873 
Net (loss) income (395,790)  720,411 
Net (loss) income per share – basic and diluted (0.17)  0.31 
   
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding  
Basic and diluted
 2,312,887
   2,312,887
 



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
ASSETS 
 March 31,
  2024   2023 
Cash$65,081  $151,502 
Accounts receivable and amount due from factor 3,310,154   3,664,948 
Inventory 4,751,826   4,063,632 
Prepaid expenses 226,732   165,378 
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 8,353,793   8,045,460 
        
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT – NET 159,656   318,641 
OTHER ASSETS 31,301   35,773 
        
TOTAL ASSETS$8,544,750  $8,399,874 
        
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY       
        
Line of credit - factor
$
768,853
  $
1,459,350
 
Short-term portion of operating lease liability 158,742   151,230 
Accounts payable– Trade
 2,371,492
   948,465
 
Accrued liabilities 269,306   309,940 
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 3,568,393   2,868,985 
        
LONG-TERM PORTION OF OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY
 13,330
   172,072
 
TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 13,330   172,072 
        
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
 -   - 
        
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY       
Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 20,000,000 authorized, 2,312,887 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and 2023 23,129   23,129 
Additional paid-in capital 12,885,841   12,885,841 
(Accumulated Deficit) (7,945,943)  (7,550,153)
        
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 4,963,027   5,358,817 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY$8,544,750  $8,399,874 

