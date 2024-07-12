Universal Security Instruments Announces its Fourth-Quarter and Year-End Results

OWINGS MILLS, Md., July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE Amex: UUU) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and its fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.



The Company reported:

For the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024, sales decreased $1,096,298 (18.5%) to $4,831,469 from $5,927,767 from the comparable period last year. The Company reported a net loss of $476,671, or $0.21 per basic and diluted share compared to net income of $284,635, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share for the comparable period of the previous year.

For the twelve months ended March 31, 2024, sales decreased $2,276,200 (10.3%) to $19,902,673 versus $22,178,873 for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. The Company reported a net loss of $395,790, or $0.17 per basic and diluted share, versus net income of $720,411 or $0.31 per basic and diluted share, for the same period last year. Results for the twelve months ended March 31, 2023, included the receipt of a federal employee retention credit of approximately $181,000 during the second fiscal quarter of the fiscal year.

Harvey Grossblatt, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “Included in the current year results is approximately $150,000 related to an insurance audit of a prior year and an increase in the provision for credit losses of approximately $168,000 recorded in the fourth fiscal quarter. The increase in the provision for credit losses includes amounts with respect to which the Company has filed suit against one of its customers. In addition, sales were impacted by supply chain issues and rising ocean freight rates.”

UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net sales $ 4,831,469 $ 5,927,767 Net (loss) income (476,671 ) 284,635 Net (loss) income per share – basic and diluted (0.21 ) 0.12 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic and diluted

2,312,887

2,312,887







Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net sales $ 19,902,673 $ 22,178,873 Net (loss) income (395,790 ) 720,411 Net (loss) income per share – basic and diluted (0.17 ) 0.31 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic and diluted

2,312,887

2,312,887











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ASSETS March 31,

2024 2023 Cash $ 65,081 $ 151,502 Accounts receivable and amount due from factor 3,310,154 3,664,948 Inventory 4,751,826 4,063,632 Prepaid expenses 226,732 165,378 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 8,353,793 8,045,460 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT – NET 159,656 318,641 OTHER ASSETS 31,301 35,773 TOTAL ASSETS $ 8,544,750 $ 8,399,874 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Line of credit - factor

$

768,853

$

1,459,350

Short-term portion of operating lease liability 158,742 151,230 Accounts payable– Trade

2,371,492

948,465

Accrued liabilities 269,306 309,940 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 3,568,393 2,868,985 LONG-TERM PORTION OF OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY

13,330

172,072

TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 13,330 172,072 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

- - SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 20,000,000 authorized, 2,312,887 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and 2023 23,129 23,129 Additional paid-in capital 12,885,841 12,885,841 (Accumulated Deficit) (7,945,943 ) (7,550,153 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 4,963,027 5,358,817 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 8,544,750 $ 8,399,874

