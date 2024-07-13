DRIL-QUIP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Dril-Quip, Inc. on Behalf of Dril-Quip Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Dril-Quip, Inc. (“Dril-Quip” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DRQ) on behalf of Dril-Quip stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Dril-Quip has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On July 8, 2024, Dril-Quip disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that it had identified “an error in the classification of certain inventory write-downs from 2021.” Specifically, the Company disclosed that it “misclassified inventory write-downs from 2021 totaling approximately $67 million, including $19.3 million related to the 2018 global strategic plan and approximately $47.7 million due to the discontinuation of certain product categories under the 2021 global strategic plan. The Company classified these charges as ‘Restructuring and other charges’; however, these charges should have been classified in ‘Cost of sales’ in the Consolidated Statement of Income (Loss) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, in accordance with ASC 420-10-S99-3. As a result, ‘Cost of sales’ was understated and ‘Restructuring and other charges’ was overstated by $67 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the ‘Affected Period’).” Accordingly, Dril-Quip stated that its previous statements regarding the Affected Period “should no longer be relied upon” and will be restated. Dril-Quip further noted that “the Company’s disclosure controls and procedures as of December 31, 2023 were not effective.”

On this news, the price of Dril-Quip shares declined by $1.76 per share, or approximately 9.9%, from $17.77 per share on July 8, 2024 to close at $16.01 on July 9, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Dril-Quip shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information: