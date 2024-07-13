HELIOS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Helios Technologies, Inc. on Behalf of Helios Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Helios Technologies, Inc. (“Helios” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HLIO) on behalf of Helios stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Helios has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On July 9, 2024, Helios formally announced that Josef Matosevic, who serves as the Company’s President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director, was placed on an immediate paid leave, effective retroactively from July 1, 2024. This administrative action arose in response to allegations suggesting a potential violation of the Company’s Code of Business Conduct and Ethics. The Company has initiated an internal investigation to thoroughly examine the circumstances surrounding these allegations.

