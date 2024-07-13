LEGALZOOM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating LegalZoom.com, Inc. on Behalf of LegalZoom Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against LegalZoom.com, Inc. (“LegalZoom” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LZ) on behalf of LegalZoom stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether LegalZoom has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On July 9, 2024, LegalZoom issued a press release announcing that “[t]he Company is reducing its revenue expectation for the full year to a range of $675 million to $685 million and its free cash flow expectation for the full year to a range of $75 million to $85 million.” In the same press release, the Company announced that “current Chief Executive Officer Dan Wernikoff will be departing the Company, including resigning from the Board.”

On this news, multiple analysts downgraded LegalZoom, and the Company’s stock price fell $1.99 per share, or 25.35%, to close at $5.86 on July 10, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired LegalZoom shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information: