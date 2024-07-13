Medical Coding Market Size Worth US$ 40.55 Billion By 2032, Demand Faster Claims, Embrace Digital Billing, And Prioritize Cloud-Based Access for Remote Coding | SNS Insider

Pune, July 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Coding Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider Research, The Medical Coding Market size was estimated at US$ 18.41 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach over US$ 40.55 billion by 2032 with an increasing CAGR of 9.21% Over the Forecast Period of 2024-2032.”

Surging Demand for Medical Coding Market

A rapidly growing healthcare infrastructure, driven by government spending on modernizing hospitals and research facilities is further boosting demand for precise medical billing leading to a propulsion in the medical coding market. Add in the digitization of medical records and billing, a process that demands coders with increasingly intricate levels of skill to be able to navigate this new world. Another significant factor is an increasing aging population and the associated increased hospital admissions (up 34m in US alone by 2024). Coding and billing providers must be able to manage this growing complexity with efficient solutions in order to meet the demands of the market. Such factors are set to persist with the Bureau of Labor Statistics anticipating an 8% growth from now until 2032 in medical records and health information technician positions, further emphasizing the indispensable nature that orthopedic surgery coding must play within a fast-paced healthcare world growing at breakneck speed.

Moreover, just ensuring standardized documentation across healthcare facilities, medical coding offers valuable insights for administrators. It allows them to analyze the effectiveness and frequency of treatments, a crucial task for large institutions. Advancements in coding software are further enhancing this capability. For instance, Amazon Web Services launched an AI-powered service that generates clinical documentation automatically, streamlining the coding process.

Capitalizing on this growth, major players are introducing innovative solutions. CorroHealth's PULSE platform automates coding and expedites revenue recovery for healthcare organizations. Additionally, companies like CodaMetrix are securing funding to develop AI-powered solutions for autonomous medical coding, signifying a growing trend in investment for medical billing and coding software.





Major Players Insights Listed in this report are:

The key players are Oracle Corporation, Startek Health, Parexel International Corporation, Verisk Analytics, Maxim Health Information Services, Aviacode, Inc., GeBBS Healthcare, Precyse Solutions, LLC, 3M, AGS Health, Dolbey Systems Inc., Medical Record Associates LLC, MRA Health Information Services, Semantic Health, Optum Inc., Nuance Communications Inc., The Coding Network LLC, Talix and others players

Despite challenges like regulatory changes and data security, the overall outlook for the medical coding market appears bright. The demand for efficient and cost-effective billing procedures, particularly for faster turnaround times, is driving growth across hospitals, standalone diagnostic centers, and physician clinics. As healthcare institutions seek to improve patient satisfaction, leveraging the power of medical coding expertise is becoming increasingly crucial.

Medical Coding Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 18.41 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 40.55 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.21% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Demand for faster claim processing, shift towards electronic billing, and cloud-based solutions for remote access

Segmentation Dynamics

Based on the classification system, HCPCS dominated the medical coding market in 2023 due to its dual billing and clinical uses, the future is ripe for AI integration. ICD and CPT, crucial for accurate diagnoses and physician billing, are poised for faster growth. The emergence of certifications like CAIMC highlights this trend – coders equipped with AI tools can significantly improve coding accuracy and efficiency, making ICD and CPT the fastest-growing segment in future years.

Based on components, Outsourcing is the dominating segment in 2023 with 56.33% market share, offering healthcare organizations cost-effectiveness, access to specialized coders, and easy scaling. However, in-house coding is the fastest-growing segment. Here, healthcare providers train their staff, gaining control over data security, fostering direct communication with providers for clarification, and allowing for customization to their specific needs.Based on end users, it includes hospitals, diagnostic centers, and other segments.

Medical Coding Market Key Segmentation:

By Classification System

Healthcare Common Procedure Code System

International Classification of Diseases

Current Procedural Terminology

By Component

Outsourced

In-House

By End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Regional Analysis

North American medical coding market holds the largest market share and shows no signs of slowing down. This leadership is fuelled by several key factors such as A wave of investments is transforming healthcare infrastructure across North America. Governments are actively involved, fostering the establishment of healthcare digitization organizations and the development of cutting-edge technologies for diagnosis, treatment, billing, and record management. The integration of standardized coding systems like HCPCS, CPT, and ICD-10 CM is gaining traction. This ensures clear and consistent communication between healthcare professionals when categorizing patient services, ultimately leading to a more accurate reflection of the services rendered.

Chronic illnesses like cancer are on the rise, fueling the demand for medical coding. In the US, lung cancer diagnoses are expected to jump from 1.9 million in 2023 to a staggering 2 million in 2024 (American Cancer Society). This surge translates to more patients needing hospitalization and, consequently, more complex medical data to manage. As healthcare keeps changing, North America is in a prime position to lead the way by adopting new technologies and adapting to the evolving needs of the medical field.

