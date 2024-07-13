AFS Introduces MycoThrive™ Lion's Mane: A Clinically Studied Ingredient for Cognitive Performance

Kerrville, Texas, July 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Food Sciences (AFS) is proud to announce the launch of MycoThrive™ Lion's Mane, a groundbreaking functional ingredient recently clinically studied to enhance cognitive performance and emotional well-being. This launch marks an advancement in the natural supplements industry for those seeking functional mushrooms that may boost their mental acuity and mood.

First-of-its-kind Clinical Study

In a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled crossover study, 40 healthy adults were evaluated to determine the acute (single-dose) effects of 1000 mg of lion's mane mushroom extract on cognitive performance and mood. The study introduces MycoThrive™ Lion's Mane (previously known as "Nordic Lion's Mane") as a potent new addition to AFS' innovative lineup of functional ingredients.

Understanding Lion’s Mane

Lion's Mane (Hericium Erinaceus) is renowned for its cognitive-enhancing properties and long history of use in Eastern medicine. Known as the "Mountain Priest" or "Smart Mushroom," its bioactive compounds, including β-glucan polysaccharides, proteins, hericenones, and erinacines, all play a role in how the ingredient functions in the human body.

"AFS takes pride in offering scientifically validated, high-quality ingredients," explains Loretta Zapp, CEO of Applied Food Sciences. "After extensive research on the science of fungi, we developed a love for mushroom ingredients and took on the challenges of creating consistent mushroom extracts standardized to their active compounds. Although the mushroom category is growing in the US, much still needs to be discovered about the scientific and quality aspects. Therefore, we are thrilled to enter this space with significant investment by offering our innovative line of MycoThrive™ mushroom ingredients and conducting the clinical studies needed to bring more validation to the market."

Study Methodology

The study examined the effects of a single dose of 1000 mg of MycoThrive™ Lion's Mane extract next to a 650 mg dose of guayusa extract (AmaTea® Max) and a placebo. Participants were tested at baseline, 60 minutes, and 120 minutes post-ingestion using comprehensive neuropsychological assessments like the Go/No-Go, Serial-Sevens, and N-Back tasks, as well as subjective measures for cognitive perception and mood.

Results of MycoThrive™ Lion's Mane

Participants taking MycoThrive™ Lion's Mane demonstrated acute improvements in working memory, attention, concentration, and reaction time, with results noticed in as little as one-hour post-ingestion. The results were statistically significant compared to the placebo. Additionally, participants taking MycoThrive™ Lion's Mane recorded enhancements in mood scores such as "feelings of happiness," reflecting that the ingredient had a significant impact on their emotional well-being. To see the entire study summary and results, please visit the [link to the full article on the website].

The Importance of this Study

This study is pivotal in understanding the acute, single-dose response of lion's mane in healthy adults. The results contrast the prevailing notion that Lion's Mane only produces chronic benefits after 30-60 days of use. While chronic use is still advantageous, this research provides valuable insights that help reinforce the credibility of MycoThrive™ Lion's Mane as a more immediate-acting nootropic for manufacturers to use in their cognitive-enhancing products. Moreover, it helps address the pressing need for transparency by providing more consistent structure-function claims, reducing skepticism, and increasing confidence in the market.

About Applied Food Sciences

For over 20 years, Applied Food Sciences has been a leader in providing innovative functional ingredients to the natural products industry. The company is excited to announce its collaboration with some of the world's leading mycologists to extend its expertise into functional fungi with the launch of MycoThrive™ Lion’s Mane. This new and exciting ingredient is part of the MycoThrive™ line of premium functional mushrooms that also includes cordyceps, chaga, reishi, maitake, and shiitake. Visit [AFS website link] to learn more about the MycoThrive™ Lion's Mane clinical study and the entire AFS ingredient portfolio.

