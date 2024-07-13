The Solana Surge: How Print Protocol is Revolutionizing DeFi with Secure Trading and Revenue Sharing

New York, NY, July 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Solana Summer and the overall crypto market continue to evolve, the landscape of decentralized finance (DeFi) remains in constant flux. The period of late 2023 and early 2024 marked a significant resurgence in the crypto markets, with Solana ($SOL) at the forefront, reminiscent of past booms in the blockchain industry.

One of the standout phenomena driving this resurgence was the wave of Solana memecoins, notably $BONK and $WIF, which ignited a meme-mania across the community. This surge in activity not only drew considerable attention to the Solana blockchain but also solidified its reputation as a prime destination for developers and investors alike.

Why Solana? Why Now?

For those new to the world of DeFi and Solana, understanding the basics is crucial. Solana is like a super-fast, magical playground where people can create and trade digital tokens safely and quickly. Now, these tokens are getting more popular and valuable, especially with fun, catchy names like $BONK and $WIF.

Print Protocol on Solana seamlessly integrates into this burgeoning ecosystem by offering unique features designed to empower everyday investors. At the heart of this platform is PrintDex, a decentralized exchange (DEX) that prioritizes user security and fairness. PrintDex incorporates sophisticated anti-bot mechanisms and maximum wallet limits, ensuring that users can trade tokens without the fear of being overwhelmed by large wallet dumps that can destabilize markets. This means that even those new to crypto trading, the average Joe, can engage in trading with confidence and peace of mind, knowing their investments are safeguarded against manipulative practices and constant dumping.

Moreover, PrintDex goes beyond just providing a safe trading environment. By holding $PRINT tokens, users can benefit from an innovative H2E (Hold to Earn) model, and a Revenue Share Model, where they earn a share of the revenue generated by PrintDex. This model transforms passive holding into a lucrative venture, offering a steady rewards stream derived from the exchange’s trading activities. As a result, Print on Solana not only democratizes access to secure trading but also allows investors to share in the success and growth of the platform, making it a compelling choice for both seasoned traders and newcomers alike.

Why Print?

Through all the chaos and memes the team at $PRINT (@PrintProtocol) figured out the first ever auto-rewards token to reward holders in $SOL, to the success of a 30M MC all-time-high. Before $PRINT launched in late January of this year, a taxed token had never existed on-chain, let alone one with a working auto-rewards script. Using Token-2022, a token program on the Solana Blockchain, the team was able to bring something innovative to Solana users.

As 2024 has passed, Print Protocol has continued its long-term development, putting their focus into continued innovation through a relatively unexplored feature of Solana, Transfer Hook Extensions.

All of this has led to the team recently rolling out ‘PrintDEX’ (https://www.printdex.io/), the first ever Decentralized Exchange on Solana to offer maximum transaction limits, max wallet limits, taxes and more, all through Token-2022 support and transfer hook extensions.

In addition to rewarding holders through an 8% token tax, the team has also recently implemented Revenue Sharing through transactional fees on the DEX. A nominal 0.0005 $SOL fee is accumulated for every transaction on PrintDEX with 60% going directly back to holders in $SOL.

As development on the DEX continues, the backend team at $PRINT hold public X/Twitter spaces a few times a month to update the community and discuss the outlook for Print Protocol. The team will be in attendance at Solana Breakpoint this fall and continues to build robust partnerships and support within the Solana community.

